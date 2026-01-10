'Looking 90% Same': Virat Kohli's Doppelganger Kid Sets Internet Ablaze Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli is set to make his comeback in the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, with the opening game to take place at the Kottambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, January 11. The ODI series against New Zealand is the beginning of Team India's preparations for the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Kohli is one of the key players in the New Zealand ODI series, as he looks to strengthen his case to be part of India's long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 207 World Cup. The veteran Indian batter recently featured in the first two group stage matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, and scored 131 and 77 against Andhra and Gujarat, maintaining his form and rhythm ahead of the ODIs against New Zealand.

After retiring from T20Is and Tests, Virat Kohli has been focusing on ODI cricket, intending to extend his illustrious career till the 2027 World Cup, which is likely to be his swansong.

Kohli Meets Lookalike Childhood

As Virat Kohli prepared for the ODI series against New Zealand, the former India captain interacted with young fans and signed autographs for them. However, what caught the attention was one of the young fans who bears an uncanny resemblance to Kohli's childhood self.

In a picture that went viral on social media, a young fan can be seen standing beside Virat Kohli with similar facial features and hairstyle, as the India star broadly smiled at the uncanny resemblance. The young fan's look was similar to Kohli's childhood self, mirroring the distinctive traits of old photographs of an Indian cricketer.

Virat Kohli giving autograph to his younger version. ❤️ twitter/0mlfmd7F5T

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 9, 2026

Virat Kohli's doppleganger kid was naturally born with striking features, especially the face, resembling the star's childhood, from his expressive eyes to his familiar hair, making the similarity almost uncanny. However, former Indian captains' ardent fans often try to imitate his style and appearance.

Kohli has a massive fanbase not just in India but across the cricketing world, with admirers often emulating his batting style, looks, and signature expressions.

Kohli's Doppelganger Kid Sparks Internet Frenzy

Virat Kohli's lookalike childhood grabbed the attention of the fans and netizens online, with many amazed at the uncanny resemblance to the former India captain's younger self.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Virat Kohli fans and cricket enthusiasts were quite marveled at the uncanny look of the veteran Indian batter, with many calling him 'mini-kohli' and 'time travel moment', and praising the kid as an exact replica of the star's younger self.

Damn!! Good crossover

- Chandan ($/acc) (@AmTheChandan) January 9, 2026

Time travel virat kohli time travel karke orginal virat se autograph lene pahunche hain

- Dr. Sheetal yadav (@Sheetal2242) January 9, 2026

haha, mini virat getting autograph from the real one time travel vibes.

- (@0xVeepul) January 9, 2026

Looking 90% same Chiku naughty

- Ammit Kumar (@AmitKrdangi) January 9, 2026

Even young Virat needed Virat's autograph!

- Amazing Deals & Offers (@AmazingDealzNow) January 9, 2026

That's a great photo. Core memory for the kid

- Hrishikesh Nikam (@hrishikesshhhh) January 9, 2026

That looks exactly like his younger self

- BuildWithSahil (@SahilPradhan_01) January 10, 2026

haha yeah the kid has the resemblance to VIRAT KOHLI!! Nicely click ❤️

- Creative Astrologer (@CreativeAatif) January 9, 2026

Oh yeah...he is look alike

- Nida Mirza (@nidzz2022) January 9, 2026

I also noticed Isn't that Akaay Kohli

- Tech_ SupremeX (@SupremexTech) January 9, 2026

Are same h bhai actually or cute bhi Payal Baisoya (The unofficial Banker) (@PayalB1557) January 9, 2026

Omg??? He deadass looks like him wtf ᥫ᭡ (@srhcore) January 9, 2026

he is exact replica of young kohli Aman (@AmanDVSJ) January 9, 2026

Kohli To Carry his Form and Rhythm into the NZ ODI Series

Virat Kohli is set to play his first of the 18 ODI matches of Team India this year in the series opener against New Zealand at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Kottambi, Vadodara. The star batter has been in impressive form following his retirement from Tests and T20Is.

In the ODI series against South Africa in December 2025, Kohli aggregated 302 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 151 in three matches. The star batter carried on his momentum into the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored a century and a fifty, marking his remarkable comeback to India's domestic List-A tournament after 15 long years, with his last appearance coming in 2010.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat)

Though Kohli has not officially confirmed his commitment to feature in the 2027 World Cup, his hunger, form, and fitness suggest he is preparing to play a pivotal role in India's campaign, making him one of the key players to watch out for in the ODI series against New Zealand.

In the last five matches, including the Sydney ODI against Australia, the three-match ODI series against South Africa, and his two appearances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Virat Kohli has amassed 684 runs, including three centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 228.00, highlighting his sensational form ahead of the 2027 World Cup.