Karnataka: Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal As Man Kills Wife Over Maternal Home Visit, Dies By Suicide In Belagavi

In a deeply disturbing incident reported from Karnataka, a man allegedly murdered his wife following a domestic dispute over her visit to her maternal home for post-funeral rituals. The tragedy occurred at Turakarashigihalli village in Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi district and comes under the jurisdiction of the Kittur police station. The woman, who was grieving the recent death of her mother, was reportedly attacked from behind while preparing to leave for her maternal home.

Argument Over Visit to Maternal Home Turns Fatal

The accused has been identified as 46-year-old Shivappa Sannabasappa, who allegedly objected to his wife Yallavva Shivappa Kambali (40) leaving for her maternal home. Yallavva's mother had passed away a week earlier, and she was preparing to attend post-funeral rituals. According to police, Shivappa instructed her not to go, leading to a heated argument between the couple.

Dispute Began After Funeral Delay

Police said Yallavva had initially gone to her maternal home immediately after her mother's death to attend the funeral. She returned to her husband's house the following day, explaining that it was difficult to leave a grieving household on the same day. However, Shivappa reportedly scolded her for returning late and showed little concern for her emotional state.

A week after her mother's death, Yallavva again decided to visit her maternal home to perform customary rituals. She prepared food, including a sweet dish, and repeatedly tried to convince her husband to allow her to go. Despite her pleas, the argument intensified, and Shivappa allegedly lost his temper.

Woman Attacked After Cooking for Son

After cooking for her son and taking a bath, Yallavva was getting ready to leave when Shivappa allegedly attacked her from behind with an axe, striking her on the back and neck. She died on the spot from the blow. What began as a domestic dispute tragically ended in murder.

Accused Dies by Suicide

Soon after killing his wife, Shivappa reportedly realised the gravity of his actions. Before villagers or authorities could intervene, he allegedly died by suicide. The incident sent shockwaves through the village.

Police Investigation Underway

Kittur Circle Police Inspector Shivanand Gudaganatti visited the spot and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered at the Kittur police station, and further investigation is underway.