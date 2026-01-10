India, Pakistan Were Ready To Go At It Big: Trump Claims Again

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New York: US President Donald Trump has once again claimed he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, the two nuclear powers“ready to go at it big” while reiterating that eight planes were shot down in the conflict last year.

Trump has so far repeated the claim nearly 70 times that he stopped the conflict in May between India and Pakistan.

“I did put out eight wars, eight and a quarter, because, you know, Thailand and Cambodia started going at it again,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Thursday.

He said that“in theory”, one should get a Nobel prize for stopping each war.

“Because some of these wars were going on for 30 years. India, Pakistan were ready to go at it big. And these are two nuclear countries. I got that one stopped. Eight planes were shot down. They were really at it, and I got it stopped. It was a big one,” Trump said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.