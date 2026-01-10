Srinagar-Jammu Highway Choked For 24 Hrs Day Travel Advised

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained severely congested for nearly 24 hours as single-lane traffic restrictions and vehicle breakdowns disrupted movement at several key stretches, officials said on Friday.

Traffic movement was severely affected at Balinalla, Dewal, Nashri–Dalwas, and the stretch between Marog and Kishtwari Pather, where vehicles were forced to move on a single lane, leading to long queues and delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Passengers and Light Motor Vehicle drivers are strongly advised to travel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway during daylight hours only,” the traffic officer said, warning that night travel remains particularly difficult.

He said the situation worsens after dark due to heavy movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles between the Nashri and Navyug tunnels, which often leads to congestion and traffic bottlenecks.

The official cautioned motorists against overtaking and wrong-lane driving, stating that such violations further aggravate congestion. Traffic regulation, he said, would depend on fair weather and road conditions, with both Light Motor Vehicles and Heavy Motor Vehicles allowed to ply from Jammu and Srinagar.