Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Srinagar-Jammu Highway Choked For 24 Hrs Day Travel Advised

Srinagar-Jammu Highway Choked For 24 Hrs Day Travel Advised


2026-01-10 03:06:05
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained severely congested for nearly 24 hours as single-lane traffic restrictions and vehicle breakdowns disrupted movement at several key stretches, officials said on Friday.

Traffic movement was severely affected at Balinalla, Dewal, Nashri–Dalwas, and the stretch between Marog and Kishtwari Pather, where vehicles were forced to move on a single lane, leading to long queues and delays.


ADVERTISEMENT

“Passengers and Light Motor Vehicle drivers are strongly advised to travel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway during daylight hours only,” the traffic officer said, warning that night travel remains particularly difficult.

He said the situation worsens after dark due to heavy movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles between the Nashri and Navyug tunnels, which often leads to congestion and traffic bottlenecks.

The official cautioned motorists against overtaking and wrong-lane driving, stating that such violations further aggravate congestion. Traffic regulation, he said, would depend on fair weather and road conditions, with both Light Motor Vehicles and Heavy Motor Vehicles allowed to ply from Jammu and Srinagar.

MENAFN10012026000215011059ID1110580270



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search