WPL 2026: Experience Of Leading State Team Will Help When Captaining Delhi Capitals, Says Jemimah Rodrigues

Navi Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) India star Jemimah Rodrigues, now prepared to take on her role as captain, is eager to lead Delhi Capitals, who have reached the finals three times, in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 and anticipates a successful season.

Jemimah, one of the stars of India's triumph in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup a few months ago, with a majestic century against Australia in the semi-finals, has been a standout performer for Delhi Capitals since the start of the WPL, helping them reach three successive finals.

The 24-year-old right-handed batter has been promoted to the captaincy for WPL 2026, with the franchise deciding to let go of Australian great Meg Lanning, their captain for the first three editions of the event.

Jemimah discussed her leadership role at Delhi Capitals on Jiohotstar, recognising Lanning's enduring influence. She mentioned that taking over the position from Lanning will be an inspiring experience.

Ahead of Delhi Capitals' opening match in the WPL 2026 against defending champions Mumbai Indians, Jemimah shared her thoughts on replacing a legend like Lanning and embracing the leadership role.

"I met Meg Lanning, and it felt weird to see her wearing the yellow jersey of the UP Warriorz. I have to say the impact Meg had on our franchise, the Delhi Capitals, and the standards and culture she set was huge. I learned so much from her. I even picked her brain about captaincy," said Jemimah.

She also said that her experience of leading her state side will be useful while leading Delhi Capitals, and added that the extra responsibility brings out the best in her.

"This new role as captain is exciting. I am also a little nervous because it is new. But I have led my domestic side for a while. I love leading because that extra responsibility brings out my best. My message to the Delhi Capitals is the same. We have played amazing cricket and have an amazing support staff. We just keep working hard and doing the right things, and I know things will fall into place. That is our energy," Jemimah added.

Delhi Capitals will open their WPL campaign against the Mumbai Indians and have a lot to look forward to, having lost to them in two finals of the first three editions of the competition.