Dubai Shopping Festival Reimagines The City As A Living Canvas Through Art, Light And Design

Dubai, UAE - 9 January 2026: As Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) enters its final days, the 31st edition stands out for how it reimagined the city itself as a living canvas - using art, light, technology and design to transform public spaces across Dubai. Over 38 days, DSF 2025/26 unfolded as a multi-sensory creative journey, reshaping skylines, landscapes and urban environments through visual storytelling at scale.

From aerial performances animating the night sky to immersive light installations embedded in mountain terrain and architecturally driven festival environments that evolved from day to night, DSF's visual programme became one of the most ambitious creative undertakings in the festival's history. As the season draws to a close, the final weekend offers a last opportunity to experience these moments before they disappear.

At the heart of DSF's visual identity were the DSF Drone Shows, staged nightly above the waters between Bluewaters Island and The Beach JBR. Designed and executed by AO Drones, the programme transformed the sky into a three-dimensional storytelling surface - emotional, precise and constantly evolving.

Across the festival, two distinct drone productions ran twice nightly at 8pm and 10pm, free for public viewing. Together, they delivered contrasting moods that mirrored DSF's wider narrative.

Dubai, City of Dreams (5-25 December) unfolded as a cinematic journey through Dubai's past, present and future, exploring themes of ambition, innovation and identity through carefully choreographed aerial sequences, original music and narration.

From 26 December onwards, Celebration shifted the tone to something faster and more playful - embracing bold colour, rapid transitions and art-led imagery designed to spark joy, reaction and sharing among audiences of all ages.

With the final performances now approaching, this weekend marks the last chance to witness one of DSF's most iconic shared experiences lighting up the Dubai skyline.

Behind the visual poetry of the drone shows lay months of technical planning and creative development. Each performance deployed more than 1,000 next-generation LED drones, chosen for enhanced brightness, weather resistance and precision. For the first time, DSF also integrated drone-powered pyro effects, layering controlled pyrotechnics into the choreography to add depth and drama.

From early concept sketches to digital simulations and live rehearsals accounting for wind, humidity and reflections, every sequence balanced creative ambition with strict safety protocols. The result was a nightly production that felt effortless to audiences - yet was underpinned by thousands of hours of preparation.

One of the season's most distinctive moments came through a choreographed interaction between the drone show and Ain Dubai. In a precisely timed sequence, drones and architecture responded to one another through light and motion, blurring the line between landmark and performance.

This interaction captured DSF's broader creative approach: visual art was not placed into the city as a standalone attraction, but woven into its landmarks, rhythms and identity.

Beyond the skyline, DSF's visual programme extended into nature at Hatta Wadi Hub, where light installations were designed to enhance - rather than overpower - the surrounding landscape.

As part of the Hatta Winter Festival, illuminated pathways, arrival arches and discovery points transformed the area into a walkable nighttime experience. The centrepiece, Path of the Wild, encouraged visitors to slow down and explore, using light, shadow and subtle movement to reveal the textures and scale of the mountains.

The result was a quieter, more contemplative form of visual storytelling - one that positioned light as a narrative tool connected to place.

Visual storytelling also took architectural form at Market Outside The Box (MOTB), which returned for Season 13 at Dubai Design District. Designed around the theme Midnight Obsidian, MOTB evolved throughout the day - shifting from an open, social daytime environment into a high-energy nighttime landscape defined by layered lighting, reflective surfaces and movement.

Sculptural entrances, illuminated pathways and chrome-accented structures framed retail, food and performance zones, creating an environment where fashion, music and art existed within a single visual language. Rather than serving as a backdrop, the design itself became part of the experience - guiding flow, shaping mood and encouraging exploration.

Across sky, city and landscape, DSF 2025/26 demonstrated a clear creative vision: visual art was not an embellishment, but a core pillar of the festival's identity. By commissioning large-scale public works, integrating technology into storytelling and rethinking how spaces are experienced, DSF continued to redefine what a citywide festival can be.

As the festival enters its final weekend, audiences are encouraged to experience these installations, performances and environments one last time - before DSF draws to a close on 11 January 2026, and the city's living canvas returns to its everyday form.

FINAL DAYS: Don't Miss the Last Moments of DSF

With Dubai Shopping Festival drawing to a close, these are the final opportunities to experience the festival's biggest moments before they wrap for the season:

DSF Drone Show presented by Emarat

After 78 performances and multiple world-first moments, this weekend marks the final chance to see the DSF Drone Show light up Dubai's skyline. Featuring thousands of drones, integrated pyrotechnics and large-scale storytelling, the show has become one of DSF's most talked-about shared experiences - and it ends this Sunday.

Final performances: Now until Sunday, 11 January 2026

Showtimes: 8:00pm and 10:00pm nightly

Location: Above the bay between Bluewaters Island and The Beach JBR

Entry: Free

Market Outside The Box (MOTB)

Season 13 of MOTB closes this weekend, bringing an end to its Midnight Obsidian design concept, limited-edition retail drops, immersive activations and live programming.

Final days: Now until Sunday, 11 January 2026

Location: Dubai Design District (d3), Waterfront

Entry: Free

Opening hours:



Monday-Thursday: 4pm - 12pm

Friday: 4pm - 12am Saturday-Sunday: 2pm - 2am



e& DSF Nights

The final nights of e& DSF Nights bring DSF's live entertainment programme to a close, combining family-friendly performances, waterfront visuals and headline concerts. It's the last opportunity to experience Festival Bay at full DSF energy before the festival ends.

Final performances: Now until Sunday, 11 January 2026

Location: Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall

Entry: Free access to the festival zone and entertainment

Timing: Evening programmes running nightly

DSF Auto Season

This is the final chance to experience DSF Auto Season's community showcases, parades and large-scale motoring events before the programme concludes.

Final events: Now until Sunday, 11 January 2026

Locations: Multiple locations across Dubai

Entry: Free unless stated otherwise

Timings: Vary by event

Highlights for the final weekend:



Middle East Car & Bike Week - 10-11 January, Dubai Studio City (ticketed)

Mirdif Motor Show x DSF Auto Season - 10 January, City Centre Mirdif (free) Citywide automotive community events running through the final days

Final Call

Dubai Shopping Festival ends on Sunday, 11 January 2026. With only a few nights left, the closing weekend offers a last opportunity to experience the shows, markets, entertainment and citywide moments that have defined DSF 2025/26.

DSF 2025-2026 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai, and Strategic Partners, including: Al-Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Souq Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach JBR), talabat and more.

