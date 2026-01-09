403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Closes Week at Record Peak
(MENAFN) Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed the week at 12,200.95 points, surging 0.93% in a session that cemented Türkiye's position among top-performing global markets.
The benchmark rallied 112.98 points beyond Thursday's settlement after opening at 12,130.19 points. Intraday action saw the index touch a session low of 12,065.99 before explosive buying pressure drove it to a daily peak of 12,200.95—also marking the historic closing high.
Market capitalization for the BIST 100 reached approximately 12 trillion Turkish liras, equivalent to $280.7 billion, while trading volume hit 157 billion liras ($3.65 billion), reflecting robust investor participation.
The session's winners narrowly outnumbered losers, with 52 constituent stocks advancing and 46 declining compared to the prior close.
Commodity markets showed mixed signals as of 7:15 pm local time (1615GMT). Gold traded at $4,505.90 per ounce, while Brent crude oil settled at $63.2 per barrel.
Currency markets reflected continued volatility in the Turkish lira. The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 43.1410, while the euro/Turkish lira pair traded at 50.2500. The British pound commanded 57.9180 liras in Friday's session.
The benchmark rallied 112.98 points beyond Thursday's settlement after opening at 12,130.19 points. Intraday action saw the index touch a session low of 12,065.99 before explosive buying pressure drove it to a daily peak of 12,200.95—also marking the historic closing high.
Market capitalization for the BIST 100 reached approximately 12 trillion Turkish liras, equivalent to $280.7 billion, while trading volume hit 157 billion liras ($3.65 billion), reflecting robust investor participation.
The session's winners narrowly outnumbered losers, with 52 constituent stocks advancing and 46 declining compared to the prior close.
Commodity markets showed mixed signals as of 7:15 pm local time (1615GMT). Gold traded at $4,505.90 per ounce, while Brent crude oil settled at $63.2 per barrel.
Currency markets reflected continued volatility in the Turkish lira. The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 43.1410, while the euro/Turkish lira pair traded at 50.2500. The British pound commanded 57.9180 liras in Friday's session.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment