Why Ladurée Is Dubai Hills Mall’s Most Stylish Breakfast Spot
For those seeking the finest place to enjoy breakfast at Dubai Hills Mall, LA durée stands out as the ultimate morning destination. Effortlessly chic and unmistakably Parisian, the maison offers a refined start to the day with its signature French viennoiseries, from freshly baked croissants to classic pain au chocolat.
The breakfast menu is thoughtfully curated to suit every palate, featuring elegant egg creations such as the LA durée Omelets, Mediterranean Eggs, Eggs Benedict, and a traditional English Breakfast, alongside regional favorites including the Arabic Breakfast and Middle Eastern Omelets.
Signature dishes add a distinctive touch to the experience, with highlights including the Shakshuka Croissant, Labneh Tartine, Avocado & Asparagus Tartine, and the Croissant Ham & Cheese. Lighter options such as the Acai Bowl (Vegetarian or Chicken) and LA durée Granola with Greek Yogurt provide a balanced yet indulgent morning choice.
Morning Indulgence
With a specially curated Breakfast Combo priced at AED 39, available exclusively at Dubai Hills Mall, LA durée cements its place as the go-to spot for an elevated breakfast experience in one of Dubai’s most stylish lifestyle destinations.
