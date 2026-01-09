Trump Claims He Saved Millions Of Lives, Stopped India-Pakistan Conflict Where '8 Jets Were Shot Down'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump yet again took the credit for stopping the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, this time claiming that Pakistan's Prime Minister "came here and made a public statement saying President Trump saved 10 million lives involving Pakistan and India."

Trump said, "... I settled eight wars.. Some of them, which were just getting ready to start, like India and Pakistan, where already ight jets were shot out in the air, and I got it done in rapid order, without nuclear weapons."

He batted for a Nobel prize, saying, "I can't think of anybody in history who should get the Nobel Peace Prize other than me; nobody else settled wars... [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin called me, and mentioned about two of the wars he had been wanting to stop for 10 years..."

"Whether people like Trump or don't like Trump, I settled eight wars- big ones. Some going on for 36 years, 32, 31, 28, 25 years. Some just getting ready to start like India and Pakistan," the US President said.

"I don't want to be bragging but nobody else settled wars. You should get the Nobel Prize for every war you stopped. These were major wars, these were wars nobody thought could be stopped... I don't care about that; I care about saving lives. I've saved tens of millions of lives," Trump said.

Trump made the comments while responding to queries from the mediapersons as he met the top oil and gas executives at the White House.

Trump has made similar claims at several occasions since May 10 last year, stating that it was his pressure that led to peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

However, India has consistently denied any third-party involvement, maintaining that peace was brokered directly between the two countries following India's launch of Operation Sindoor to target terror bases in Pakistan.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

The operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people back in April 2025.

According to Indian officials, it was Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) who contacted his Indian counterpart on May 10 to request an end to hostilities. The ceasefire was then agreed upon.

(With inputs from agencies)