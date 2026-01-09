Zhejiang Taizhou Guoguang Mould & Plastic Co., Ltd. To Showcase Expertise At PLASTEX 2026 In Cairo

MENAFN - GetNews) TAIZHOU, CHINA – Zhejiang Taizhou Guoguang Mould & Plastic Co., Ltd., a pioneer in high-precision mould manufacturing since 1985, is proud to announce its participation in PLASTEX 2026. As one of North Africa and the Middle East's premier plastics and packaging exhibitions, PLASTEX will take place from January 9th to 12th, 2026, at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo. Industry professionals are cordially invited to visit our booth at Hall 2, Stand J31.







For over four decades, our company has been at the forefront of the mould-making industry, specializing in the design and production of premium thin-wall injection moulds, utensil moulds, and barrel moulds. We have established our reputation as a top-tier manufacturer by seamlessly integrating nearly 40 years of deep-seated expertise with state-of-the-art engineering and manufacturing technologies. This commitment ensures we deliver robust, precision-engineered moulding solutions that enhance our clients' production efficiency and product quality.







At PLASTEX 2026, we will present our latest advancements and proven capabilities tailored to the dynamic needs of the regional market. Our team of experts will be on-site to discuss specific project challenges, explore collaborative opportunities, and demonstrate how our focus on innovation and reliability can drive value for your business.







We look forward to welcoming visitors, partners, and industry peers to Hall 2, Stand J31. Join us to discover why Zhejiang Taizhou Guoguang Mould & Plastic Co., Ltd. remains a trusted global partner for excellence in thin-wall mould manufacturing.