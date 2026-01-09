Dr. Dan Haddad Becomes First In Michigan To Perform SMILE® Pro Vision Correction, Marking A Milestone In Laser Eye Surgery In The Region

MENAFN - GetNews)Dr. Dan Haddad, M.D. Founder of Laser Eye Institute and a nationally recognized leader in refractive surgery, who was first to bring SMILE to Michigan in 2017, has now successfully performed theprocedure in Michigan. This is a next-generation laser vision correction technique that offersresults than traditional LASIK.







SMILE Pro (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction Pro) builds on the success of its predecessor SMILE, by offering a more efficient and minimally invasive approach. Instead of creating a large corneal flap as in LASIK, the SMILE Pro technique uses a femtosecond laser to create a thin, lens-shaped layer beneath the surface of the eye. A small incision is made to remove this layer, reshaping the cornea and correcting the patient's vision without the need for a flap.

The procedure takes approximately nine seconds per eye and uses the ZEISS Visumax® 800 laser, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Without flap creation, SMILE Pro allows for a safer, gentler experience and quicker recovery time compared to traditional LASIK, without limitation to daily activities.

“Bringing SMILE Pro to Michigan builds on our long commitment to the most advanced, safe, precise, and patient-centered vision correction,” said Dr. Haddad.“With its shorter laser time, and minimally invasive design, SMILE Pro offers eligible patients a modern option for correcting nearsightedness and Astigmatism while preserving the clarity and confidence they expect from advanced laser care.”

Dr. Haddad is no stranger to surgical innovation. In 2017, he was among the first surgeons in the United States – and the first in Michigan – to offer SMILE after US approval. Since then, he has emerged as one of the most experienced SMILE surgeons in the country, having successfully performed over 6,500 SMILE cases in the past nine years.

Globally, over 10 million SMILE procedures have been performed in more than 80 countries by only 2500+ surgeons. Dr. Haddad's adoption of SMILE Pro reinforces his position at the forefront of laser vision correction in the U.S. and underscores his ongoing dedication to offering patients in Michigan access to the most advanced technology available.

With the arrival of SMILE Pro in Michigan, individuals looking for a modern, minimally invasive solution to nearsightedness can now have access to one of the most advanced laser vision correction options performed by the Doctor who has done the most SMILE treatments in the US. Unlike LASIK, by having a flapless procedure patients can resume their full daily activities the next day!

Dr Haddad values the trust that patients are putting their precious eyes in his hands, that's why SMILE is the next level of evolution of laser vision correction.

Patients interested in learning more about SMILE Pro, including candidacy, recovery, and how it differs from LASIK, can visit for additional information.

About Laser Eye Institute

Laser Eye Institute is Michigan's premier center for laser vision correction, specializing exclusively in advanced procedures including LASIK, SMILE, and PRK. Since 1987, the Institute has helped over 100,000 eyes achieve better vision. Led by Dr. Dan Haddad MD one of the nation's top SMILE surgeons. Located in Troy, Michigan, Laser Eye Institute welcomes patients across Metro Detroit and beyond.

