Sarah Josipovic Launches A Personal Pledge For Thoughtful Homebuilding

Sarah Josipovic, Hamilton, ON, Canada Josipovic of Hamilton, Ontario commits to practical, people-first standards in modern real estate

Sarah Josipovic, Real Estate Sales Representative with Sotheby's International Realty Canada, today announced the launch of a personal pledge focused on clear guidance, responsible new construction, and long-term thinking in residential real estate. The pledge reflects her career-long belief that homes are personal, planning matters, and trust is built through steady actions-not shortcuts.

The pledge is grounded in Josipovic's own experience working with buyers, builders, and families across Hamilton and surrounding communities, particularly in new construction.

“I was around floor plans and job sites from a young age,” Josipovic says.“I learned early that homes are not just structures. They're personal.”

“New construction is about managing expectations,” she adds.“People need clarity at every stage.”

“Trust becomes everything.”

“Sports taught me how to stay calm under pressure. That carries over into real estate more than people think.”

“I don't see real estate as a quick win business. It's a long game.”

These principles form the backbone of her pledge.

Why This Pledge Matters Right Now

Residential real estate is changing quickly, especially in markets with active development.



Over 60% of Canadian homebuyers say they feel overwhelmed by the buying process, citing lack of clarity as a top concern.

New construction timelines have lengthened by 20–30% on average since 2020 due to supply chain and labor constraints.

Housing-related decisions account for roughly 30–40% of a household's lifetime spending, making early choices highly impactful. Nearly half of buyers report wishing they had asked more questions before committing to a property or build.

In this environment, Josipovic believes professionals-and individuals-must slow the process down and think long-term.

Sarah Josipovic's Personal Pledge: 7 Concrete Commitments

As part of this initiative, Josipovic is publicly committing to the following behaviors:

Explain every step clearly when discussing buying, selling, or building-without jargon.

Set realistic timelines and revisit them regularly as projects evolve.

Encourage questions early, even if they slow the process.

Prioritize long-term livability over short-term trends when discussing homes.

Highlight trade-offs honestly, especially in new construction decisions.

Respect emotional stakes, recognizing that housing decisions affect daily life.

Model patience and preparation, even in fast-moving markets.

“This is about consistency,” Josipovic says.“You don't cut corners when people are trusting you with something this big.”

Do-It-Yourself Toolkit: 10 Actions Anyone Can Take

You don't need to work in real estate to apply these ideas. Josipovic is sharing a free, practical toolkit anyone can use.

Write down your top three non-negotiables for a home.

Track questions as they arise instead of relying on memory.

Learn basic floor plan symbols and terms online.

Walk a neighborhood at different times of day.

Ask how a space will function five years from now.

Review timelines in writing, not just verbally.

Talk to at least one person who lives in a similar home.

Measure rooms yourself rather than guessing.

Keep a simple decision journal during the process.

Pause before rushing a major housing decision.

“These are small habits,” she says.“But they change how confident people feel.”

Simple 30-Day Progress Tracker

Week 1:



Write down goals and concerns. Learn basic housing terms.

Week 2:



Observe neighborhoods and layouts. Start a question list.

Week 3:



Review trade-offs and timelines. Revisit priorities.

Week 4:



Reflect on decisions made. Note what felt clear-and what didn't.

Call to Action

Sarah Josipovic invites readers to take the pledge, use the toolkit, and share it with others who are navigating housing decisions. The goal is simple: more clarity, better questions, and homes that truly fit the people living in them.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Sarah Josipovic

Sarah Josipovic is a Real Estate Sales Representative with Sotheby's International Realty Canada, based in Hamilton, Ontario. She specializes in new construction and works closely with local builders while operating as part of a family real estate team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts with honours in Environment and Urban Sustainability from Toronto Metropolitan University and focuses on long-term, people-centered approaches to residential real estate.

Contact:

