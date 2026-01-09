New Science Fiction Novel“Echoes Of Venus” Examines Life After Death On An Alien World

Imagine waking up after your death, not in some far-off, fantastical heaven, but on an alien planet, in a body that's not your own. This is the journey of John Carter in Echoes of Venus , the captivating debut novel by Michael Anthony Cariola. Available now, this thrilling sci-fi adventure is a perfect blend of high-stakes action and deep, philosophical questions about what it means to truly live.

John Carter, at 77 years old, was ready to die. He had made peace with it. But death had other plans. Resurrected by an alien species known as the Sobekians, John is thrust into a new life on a foreign planet. His body is young again, strong, and enhanced beyond anything human, yet he feels as though he's become someone else entirely. But why was he brought back? What's his purpose in this strange world? And what is the Sobekians' true agenda?

As John grapples with his new reality, he meets Cheerie , a mysterious girl with a past that holds the key to more than just their survival. Together, they uncover secrets about the Sobekians' plan, secrets that could change everything humanity believes about life, death, and the very nature of existence.

Echoes of Venus is a novel that explores deep into the complex questions of human nature. What happens when we're given the chance to live again? How much control do we have over our destiny? And when the line between good and evil gets blurred, where do we draw the line?

But it's not just about the big questions. It's also about the relationships that make us who we are. John and Cheerie's bond grows in ways that neither of them expected, and as they uncover more about the Sobekians, they're forced to make choices that will shape their futures, and possibly the future of Earth itself.

With lush world-building, emotional depth, and a plot that twists and turns, Echoes of Venus is an exploration of humanity's greatest hopes, fears, and flaws. The novel takes you to places you never expected, while also reminding you of the powerful connections that define our lives.

About the Author:

Michael Anthony Cariola, born in 1956 and raised on Long Island, discovered his passion for storytelling after a long recovery period that introduced him to classic science fiction and fantasy. Influenced by authors like Asimov, Bradbury, and Heinlein, he went on to publish multiple novels including The Singingwood trilogy, Leo Rising, the Shattered Worlds Trilogy, and more. His latest novel, Echoes of Venus, draws on his reflections about aging, second chances, and the enduring hope found in human connection.

