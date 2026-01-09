403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gulf Shield '26 Exercise Highlights Integration Among GCC Armies
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The Air and Air Defense Forces of Kuwait Army on Friday concluded their participation in the Gulf Shield 2026, hosted by the Kingdom Saudi Arabia since Sunday, January 4.
The exercise, which gathered armed forces from Gulf Cooperation Council member countries and the Joint GCC Military Command, fell in the framework of regional efforts to enhance the GCC armies' combat preparedness, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said in a statement.
The Gulf Shield 2026 - one of the main pillars of military cooperation among the GCC states, features advanced operational scenarios of dealing with multi-faceted security threats, including missile ones.
The drills included areal maneuvers and parades which focused on enhancement of the command and control systems, and the efficacy of joint field action, according to the statement.
At the end of the exercise, Kuwait Air force took part in a joint areal parade which materialized the operational harmony and integration among the joint forces while planning and executing specific missions under the latest professional standards, it added. (end) ajr
The exercise, which gathered armed forces from Gulf Cooperation Council member countries and the Joint GCC Military Command, fell in the framework of regional efforts to enhance the GCC armies' combat preparedness, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said in a statement.
The Gulf Shield 2026 - one of the main pillars of military cooperation among the GCC states, features advanced operational scenarios of dealing with multi-faceted security threats, including missile ones.
The drills included areal maneuvers and parades which focused on enhancement of the command and control systems, and the efficacy of joint field action, according to the statement.
At the end of the exercise, Kuwait Air force took part in a joint areal parade which materialized the operational harmony and integration among the joint forces while planning and executing specific missions under the latest professional standards, it added. (end) ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment