Liberty Pultrusions Introduces New Ultrashield FRP Privacy And Security Wall Panels To Its Custom Pultrusion Products

Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Pultrusions, a leading manufacturer of custom pultruded fiberglass reinforced polymer (FRP) solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product offering: UltraShield FRP Privacy and Security Wall Panels. Designed to meet the growing demand for durable, high-performance protective systems, UltraShield panels deliver a reliable, long-lasting solution for fencing, security, and enclosure applications-particularly for critical utility and electrical infrastructure.







UltraShield FRP Privacy and Security Wall Panels (2D Drawing)

UltraShield panels are pultruded fiberglass structural tongue-and-groove panels engineered for strength, versatility, and ease of installation. Developed under Liberty Pultrusions' custom pultrusions product line, these innovative panels combine advanced materials with thoughtful design to address the challenges faced by infrastructure operators, utilities, and industrial facilities. Learn more about their custom pultrusion products here: /pultrusion-products/custom-pultrusions/

A key advantage of UltraShield panels is their lightweight yet highly structural composition. Manufactured using Fiberglass Reinforced Polyester, the panels are strong, non-conductive, and exceptionally durable, making them ideal for environments where safety, longevity, and performance are paramount. Unlike traditional materials such as steel or wood, UltraShield panels will not rust, rot, mildew, or corrode-even in wet or saltwater-exposed applications.

“The UltraShield system was designed with critical infrastructure protection in mind,” said a representative from Liberty Pultrusions.“From electrical substations to large ground transformers, customers need materials that can withstand harsh environments while remaining easy to install and maintain. UltraShield delivers on all fronts.”

The panels' unique tongue-and-groove profile allows for fast, straightforward assembly, reducing labor time and installation complexity. Panels can be installed using either industrial adhesives or traditional mechanical fastening methods, offering flexibility for a wide range of project requirements. This design also creates a clean, continuous barrier that enhances privacy and security without sacrificing structural integrity.

UltraShield FRP Privacy Panels have already been successfully deployed in real-world applications, protecting power stations, electrical distribution substations, and other sensitive infrastructure assets. Their non-conductive nature makes them especially suitable for electrical environments, helping to improve safety while maintaining performance under demanding conditions.

Beyond security fencing and privacy walls, UltraShield panels are highly adaptable and can be used in numerous applications. These include roofing, cladding, industrial enclosures, decking systems, cooling towers, and cellular screening where RF transparency is required. The versatility of the panels makes them an attractive solution for engineers, designers, and contractors seeking a single product that can perform across multiple use cases.

Structurally, UltraShield panels are engineered with internal reinforcing ribs that provide exceptional stiffness and load resistance. This internal design allows the panels to withstand significant wind, impact, and structural loads, making them suitable for both vertical and horizontal installations. When used as flooring or walkable surfaces, the panels can be coated with an anti-slip finish to enhance safety and accessibility.

Liberty Pultrusions' commitment to quality manufacturing is evident in every UltraShield panel produced. As a trusted U.S.-based pultrusion manufacturer, the company leverages decades of experience, advanced production capabilities, and rigorous quality control standards to ensure consistent, high-performance results.

With the introduction of UltraShield FRP Privacy and Security Wall Panels, Liberty Pultrusions continues to expand its portfolio of innovative composite solutions tailored to modern infrastructure needs. The product reflects the company's ongoing mission to provide durable, corrosion-resistant, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional building materials.

For more information about UltraShield FRP panels or Liberty Pultrusions' full range of custom pultruded fiberglass products, visit or call them at (412) 466-8611.

About Liberty Pultrusions

Liberty Pultrusions is a leading fiberglass reinforced plastics (FRP) pultrusion manufacturer in the United States. We are a customer-focused business that provides quality, cost-effective FRP pultrusions solutions. Our aggressive pricing, precision, expertise, and superior pultrusions product quality are the traits that sustain our business and keep our customers happy.

