Choice Granite And Marble In Pittsburgh Announces Major Showroom Expansion And Launch Of New Premium Cabinet Collection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greater Pittsburgh's Premier Countertop & Cabinet Destination Enhances Customer Experience with Expanded Space and New Product Lines

Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choice Granite and Marble, Pittsburgh's trusted supplier, fabricator, and installer of premium stone countertop surfaces, is excited to announce a major expansion of its showroom located at 803 Geyer Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, along with the launch of an expanded premium cabinet collection designed to elevate kitchen and bath remodeling for homeowners and professionals alike.

With over 50 years of combined experience, Choice Granite and Marble has become a cornerstone in the Pittsburgh remodeling and design community, offering an extensive selection of granite, marble, quartz, quartzite countertops, as well as tile, cabinetry and design services. The company's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service has shaped its growth and reputation across the region.

The latest showroom expansion involves Choice Granite and Marble acquiring and renovating additional space previously used as an apartment within the same building, significantly increasing their footprint and product display area. This expansion allows customers to explore a much broader array of stone slabs, cabinetry options, tile collections, and design features all under one roof.“We want to create an immersive experience where customers can truly visualize their project from start to finish,” said the company's leadership team.“This new space gives us the flexibility to showcase more products, inspire ideas, and provide hands-on design support.”







Choice Granite and Marble Showroom And Design Studio Expansion

A key highlight of the expansion is the launch of a new premium cabinet collection, offering homeowners access to custom, semi-custom, and quick-ship cabinetry with a wide variety of styles, finishes, and configurations. Whether clients are undertaking a full kitchen remodel or refreshing a smaller space like a bathroom or laundry room, the upgraded cabinet selection provides unmatched options that blend style with functionality.

Cabinetry is now a cornerstone of Choice's expanded product lineup - complementing its already robust offerings of countertops and tile. The company's design team is ready to assist customers in selecting combinations of stone and cabinetry that meet both aesthetic goals and practical needs, ensuring a personalized and seamless design process.

The showroom continues to feature hundreds of full-size stone slabs and remnants, allowing customers to see, touch, and compare materials in person. With the expanded space, Choice Granite and Marble can now display even more varieties of granite, marble, quartz, quartzite, and ceramic or porcelain tile selections. Popular materials for kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, fireplace surrounds, flooring, and outdoor patios are all available for viewing and consultation.

Choice Granite and Marble's experienced team emphasizes customer education and satisfaction, walking clients through every step of the selection and installation process. From helping homeowners understand the differences between stone types to guiding them through cabinet and countertop layouts, the company takes a comprehensive approach to ensure projects reflect each client's unique taste and vision.

The renovation and expansion also improve the showroom's functionality for design professionals, contractors, and builders seeking high-quality materials and reliable fabrication services. With more space to meet and collaborate, Choice Granite and Marble is positioned to strengthen partnerships and support larger, more ambitious projects throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area.

Customers are encouraged to visit the expanded showroom to explore new cabinetry displays, extensive stone galleries, tile collections from leading manufacturers, and design inspiration for every room. Whether planning a complete kitchen overhaul or a smaller upgrade, the expanded Choice Granite and Marble showroom provides all the tools and expertise needed to bring design dreams to life. For more information, visit or call (412) 821-3900.

About Choice Granite and Marble

Choice Granite and Marble is Pittsburgh's premier supplier and fabricator of natural stone and quartz surfaces, serving residential and commercial clients throughout the region. Known for its extensive inventory, expert design team, and commitment to craftsmanship, Choice offers a complete suite of services - from material selection and design consultation to fabrication and installation - all aimed at delivering exceptional quality and customer satisfaction.

Press Inquiries

Kelsey Bowers

...

(412) 821-3900

803 Geyer Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15212