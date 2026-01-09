Earth Safe PPE Partners With Global Industry Leaders To Pilot Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves Across Key Sectors

London, UK - Earth Safe PPE, a global provider of sustainable workplace protection solutions, has announced new strategic partnerships across manufacturing, automotive, logistics, and facilities management to pilot its ESPPE Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves at scale.

This pilot marks a significant move toward reducing PPE waste worldwide as organisations look for high-performance gloves that support ESG goals and environmental commitments.

Earth Safe PPE's biodegradable nitrile technology, proven to achieve up to 90% biodegradation in active landfill conditions, provides a practical, compliant, and durable alternative to traditional nitrile gloves.

“Companies want protection that supports both safety and sustainability. Our partners see this shift as part of their long-term operations, not a trend,” said Peter, Co-Founder of Earth Safe PPE.“This programme shows how quickly industries can reduce waste when better options are available.”

Co-Founder Jakub added,“We designed these gloves to perform in demanding, high-consumption environments. They deliver reliability, comfort, and measurable environmental impact - something businesses have been waiting for.”

A Pilot Designed for Real-World Industry Requirements

The programme includes free onsite trials, product performance analysis, supply chain integration support, and guidance for Health & Safety teams. Early results have been overwhelmingly positive.

Eamonn O'Keeffe, Managing Director at S Tyres, said:

“Earth Safe provided a free box to trial on-site, which gave us the confidence to move forward. The gloves met our operational requirements and supported our environmental goals. They're comfortable, well-constructed, and ideal for everyday use across the factory floor.”

Built by founders with nearly two decades of combined EHS and construction sales experience, Earth Safe PPE understands the pressure on organisations to meet safety standards while shifting toward sustainable procurement. The company's solutions help businesses reduce waste, strengthen compliance, and transition toward environmentally responsible PPE without operational disruption.

Driving Sustainable PPE Innovation Across Global Workplaces

With ESG reporting frameworks evolving and regulatory pressure increasing, businesses are seeking reliable products that deliver proven environmental benefits. Earth Safe PPE's biodegradable nitrile gloves help organisations:



Advance ESG and sustainability targets

Reduce landfill waste with accelerated biodegradation

Improve worker protection through proven durability and compliance Streamline procurement with eco-conscious, high-performance PPE

“PPE doesn't have to harm the planet,” said Peter.“This pilot is one step toward a future where sustainable protection becomes the global standard.”

Join the Pilot Programme

Businesses interested in reducing PPE waste, improving sustainability performance, and testing biodegradable nitrile gloves in real operations can join Earth Safe PPE's pilot programme today. To participate or request trial samples, contact Earth Safe PPE directly using the details below.

To learn more about ESPPE Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves, visit:

About Earth Safe PPE

Earth Safe PPE is a sustainability-focused provider of high-performance workplace protection, supplying industries worldwide with durable, compliant, and environmentally responsible PPE solutions. Founded in 2023 by experienced EHS and construction professionals, the company helps organisations reduce waste and meet ESG goals through practical innovation - including its flagship ESPPE Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves.