Trump, Colombian President Petro Hold Cordial Meeting
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro emerged from nearly two hours of private discussions at the White House on Tuesday projecting an unexpectedly cordial tone, marking a potential shift after months of bitter confrontation between Washington and Bogotá.
Trump addressed reporters from the Oval Office, declaring: "We had a very good meeting." He praised his Colombian counterpart, adding: "I thought he (Petro) was terrific."
Speaking later at a press briefing held at the Colombian Embassy in Washington, Petro outlined the agenda covered during their talks, highlighting collaborative efforts on anti-narcotics operations and exploring pathways to bolster economic and energy initiatives connected to Venezuela.
The discussions concluded with "a positive and optimistic view," said Petro.
The Colombian leader further revealed he had extended an invitation for Trump to travel to the Caribbean coastal city of Cartagena and sought American involvement in arbitrating a commercial conflict between Colombia and Ecuador, according to reports.
Tuesday's diplomatic engagement follows an extended period of fractured bilateral ties characterized by public confrontations. Trump had openly criticized Petro for alleged failures in combating narcotics smuggling and threatened retaliatory measures, including elevated tariffs and curtailed U.S. financial support.
Petro has criticized the United States for weaponizing counter-narcotics strategy as justification for military intervention across the Caribbean basin. His U.S. visa was revoked in September 2025 after he participated in a pro-Palestinian rally in New York and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey Trump's orders.
Despite signals pointing toward a cautious détente in the personal dynamic between both presidents, fundamental divisions concerning security protocols, narcotics enforcement strategies, and regional military engagement continue without resolution, analysts said.
