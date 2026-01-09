India Infrastructure Market To Reach USD 280.60 Billion By 2030, Supported By Transport Expansion And Public Investment Focus

MENAFN - GetNews)



India Infrastructure Market Overview:

According to Mordor Intelligence, the India Infrastructure Market size is estimated at USD 190.70 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 280.60 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8%. This outlook highlights the importance of long-term infrastructure planning across transport, utilities, and social assets. The market is closely aligned with government-led programs focused on highways, metro rail systems, ports, airports, power networks, and urban infrastructure. Central ministries, state governments, and development authorities continue to drive project pipelines, while private contractors support construction and operations. The India infrastructure market share is strongly influenced by transportation and utilities projects, which are prioritized due to their impact on trade movement, employment, and access to essential services.

India Infrastructure Market Growth Drivers

Transport Infrastructure as a Core Priority

Transport continues to anchor the market, with roads, railways, ports, and airports receiving consistent attention. Road infrastructure remains essential for freight movement and regional trade, especially for linking industrial corridors with consumption centers. Rail projects, including metro rail systems, focus on improving daily urban mobility and reducing congestion. Together, these areas contribute to stable infrastructure market growth across both large cities and emerging urban centers.

Urban Infrastructure and Utilities Expansion

Urban utilities form a major component of the market, covering power transmission, water supply, sanitation, and waste management systems. Grid strengthening projects and renewable power integration remain central to utilities planning. Water supply and wastewater treatment are increasingly prioritized due to rising urban populations and service delivery needs. These developments support the India infrastructure market share held by public sector-led projects, especially in state capitals and fast-growing cities.

Public-Private Partnership Models Gaining Ground

Public-private partnership frameworks continue to shape execution within the India infrastructure market. These models are commonly applied in highways, airports, ports, and selected urban transport systems. Shared responsibility allows governments to manage budget exposure while benefiting from private sector execution skills. This approach supports predictable infrastructure market growth while maintaining oversight and accountability.

India Infrastructure Market Segmentation

The India infrastructure market is segmented by infrastructure type, construction activity, investment source, and regional focus, reflecting the broad scope of development across the country.

By Infrastructure Segment

Transportation Infrastructure

Utilities Infrastructure

Social Infrastructure

Extraction Infrastructure

By Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation

By Investment Source

Public

Private

By Key Cities

Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Delhi NCR

Pune

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Kolkata

Ahmedabad

Rest of India

This segmentation highlights how the india infrastructure market size is distributed across diverse project categories and funding structures.

Key Players in the India Infrastructure Market

The market includes a combination of established domestic companies and experienced international participants. These firms operate across engineering, procurement, construction, and project management roles. Public sector undertakings remain central to large transport and utilities projects, while private firms contribute through efficient execution and asset maintenance.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Tata Projects Ltd

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

NCC Ltd

Shapoorji Pallonji Engineering & Construction

Conclusion

The India infrastructure market is set to progress steadily, supported by policy continuity, urban demand, and diversified investment models. Transport and utilities will remain central to development priorities, ensuring balanced regional connectivity and access to essential services. These factors strengthen the overall role of infrastructure in economic stability and employment creation.

Looking forward, infrastructure market growth will depend on coordinated planning, timely execution, and sustained collaboration between public agencies and private developers. As these elements align, the market is expected to retain its importance within the national development framework and continue supporting long-term economic objectives.

