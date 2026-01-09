More UAE Youth Should Join Political Dialogue, Use 'Spicy Language': Commentator

A prominent UAE political commentator called for more Emiratis to join the political space and get more involved in politics. Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a retired professor of political science and non-resident senior fellow at Harvard University, said that the youth should be more present in political dialogue online, no matter the medium (written or video).

Abdulla, who regularly comments on the UAE's political and foreign affairs, was speaking at a panel session on the first day of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, a three-day gathering of content creators and influencers.

The political pundit said that young Emiratis need to be more involved in politics and said that he hopes to see more of them in the social media sphere.“I hope there will be 10, 20, or 30, or 100 (commentators). Because the UAE today, as you can see, faces a lot of resistance online,” he said, adding,“And who is better than us (Emiratis) to be able to express the opinion of the Emirates?”

Politics is not limited to governments, Abdulla said. Rather, it seeps into all facets of society, such as sports, food, and even the environment, he said.“The interest in politics today is grand. And I think it is appropriate to say that those who do not know politics, and those who do not think about it, do not know what is going on in the world. And they are ignorant of the most important thing that governs the world today,” Abdulla added.

'Spicy language'

Having been a writer for over three decades, Abdulla said that what makes a writer stand out is“spicy language”, referring to language that is meant to invoke strong emotions and feelings within the readers.

On the platform X, Abdulla regularly comments on the politics of the UAE and of the wider Middle East and North Africa regions, usually drawing upon negative reactions from adversaries. He said during the panel session that“the idea, language, article, and the content must have a certain amount of spice, otherwise it will lose its value.”

He added that in politics, there are always some people who would disagree with the writings, but that it shouldn't deter one from committing to their political writings.“Those who give up and expose themselves in any situation, they have to face this attack,” he said.