President Herminie To Attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026, Advancing Seychellesunited Arab Emirates (UAE) Sustainability Cooperation

The President of the Republic, Dr. Patrick Herminie, will travel to Abu Dhabi this weekend to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026, a major global platform dedicated to advancing sustainability, climate action, and economic transformation.

The President will be joined by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr. Barry Faure; the Minister for Environment, Climate, Energy and Natural resources, Ms. Marie-May Jeremie, and the Minister for Industry and Enterprise, Ms. Geralda Desaubin.

During the mission, President Herminie will deliver the keynote address at the Blue Forum. The Blue Forum focuses on advancing integrated approaches that bring together freshwater, coastal, and marine economies into a unified framework to enhance climate resilience and drive sustainable economic growth.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week convenes global leaders, including policymakers, business executives, innovators, and youth, to address pressing sustainability challenges, bridge investment gaps, and accelerate system-wide transformation. The 2026 edition is held under the theme“The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,” reflecting a collective call to action for coordinated global efforts toward a sustainable future.

