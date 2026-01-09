Maharashtra: NCP, Shiv Sena And MIM Form Alliance In Parli Municipal Council

MENAFN - IANS) Beed, Jan 9 (IANS) In a significant development, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Shiv Sena and MIM on Friday formed a“Maha alliance” in the Parli Municipal Council in Beed district. The new political equation has emerged in connection with the selection of the group leader in the Parli Municipal Council.

In a meeting held in the presence of Beed District Collector Vaijnath Solanke, the NCP taluka president, who is also a corporator, was elected as the leader of the NCP and allied parties' group.

The newly formed group has a strength of 24 members, including NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) 16 (including the Council President), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) 2, MIM 1 and Independents 4.

The inclusion of the MIM corporator has drawn attention as, during the election campaign, the MIM candidate had levelled sharp allegations against BJP Minister Pankaja Munde and former NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde. Despite the past friction, the tactical alliance has become a major talking point in political circles in the state.

The political alignment comes at a time when the battle for municipal corporations and councils is intensifying across Maharashtra. Traditional ideological boundaries appear to be blurring as parties across the spectrum form unexpected pacts to secure local power.

While Parli is witnessing new political alignments, the city of Akot in the Vidarbha region of Akola district is seeing a sudden break-up. Following strong political backlash over a tie-up between the BJP and MIM for power-sharing, the MIM has moved to dissolve the partnership.

MIM representatives submitted a formal letter to the District Collector, proposing the formation of a separate independent group and announcing their exit from the“Akot Vikas Manch”.

“We had initially formed a 'Third Front' solely for the development of Akot. However, upon realising that the BJP was part of this front, we decided to withdraw,” the MIM councillors said.

The withdrawal follows a warning of disciplinary action from MIM leader Yusuf Punjani. The councillors said they could not compromise on their ideology and are now open to supporting any group for the city's development, provided the BJP is excluded.

“The people are bigger than the party. We will go to the public, and whatever verdict the citizens give will be final for us and our party,” they added.

Political observers said that these shifting alignments in local governance highlight a“development over ideology” approach for some, while others are facing internal party pressure for crossing traditional battle lines. As municipal elections draw closer, these local experiments may influence the larger political narrative in the state.