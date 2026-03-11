Uzbekistan Sees Nearly 70% Leap In Trade With U.S.
Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee show that trade experienced a robust increase of 55.8%, rising from $59.9 million in January 2024, indicating a solid enhancement of economic relations between the two nations.
In the specified timeframe, Uzbekistan's export figures to the United States hit $32.1 million, representing 34.4% of the overall trade, whereas imports soared to $61.1 million, making up 65.6%, highlighting a trade structure heavily reliant on imports.
In January 2026, Uzbekistan's total foreign trade turnover hit $5.8 billion, marking an increase of $1.32 billion, or 29.2%, relative to the corresponding period in 2025.
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