Rixos Hotels Egypt Celebrate a Spectacular and Highly Successful New Year’s Eve 2026 Across Egypt
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Egypt– Rixos Hotels Egypt marked the arrival of 2026 with exceptional success, hosting a series of New Year’s Eve concerts and festive experiences across its destinations in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Alexandria, and Alamein. Headlined by standout performances from international star Ivi Adamou, celebrated Egyptian icon Hisham Abbas, and the world-renowned Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo, the festive program welcomed thousands of guests for unforgettable nights of music, luxury, and world-class entertainment. During the New Year week, Rixos Hotels Egypt hosted guests from more than 50 different countries, highlighting the brand’s strong international appeal.
Sharm El Sheikh: A Week of Continuous, High-Energy Celebrations
Sharm El Sheikh took center stage as a flagship destination for Rixos’ Never-Ending New Year celebrations, with large-scale performances across multiple resorts.
At Rixos Premium Seagate, guests were treated to a spectacular Main Show headlined by the legendary Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo, joined by Kate Linn and Fantomel, setting an electrifying tone for the New Year celebrations. The night continued with an energetic After Show by international DJ Mike Williams, keeping the festive atmosphere alive well past midnight. The celebrations continued with additional headline DJ performances, ensuring the momentum remained high.
At Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, guests welcomed the New Year with a vibrant Main Show by Brand New Band, followed by an exhilarating After Show by DJ Fire Beats under the Sharm El Sheikh night sky. The festivities continued with a curated lineup of DJ performances and sunset sessions, reinforcing the destination’s reputation for continuous entertainment.
Meanwhile, Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh delivered a refined yet energetic celebration, featuring a stylish Main Show by Côte d’Azur and Shibui, followed by an immersive After Show by DJ De Xenia. A major highlight across Sharm El Sheikh was the exclusive live concert by internationally renowned Greek star Ivi Adamou, which united guests from all Rixos resorts for a shared musical celebration.
Swissôtel Sharm El Sheikh also joined the festivities with an elegant New Year’s Eve celebration featuring a lively Main Show by the acclaimed Claps Show Band. Set within a refined festive atmosphere, the performance delivered a joyful and sophisticated musical experience that captured the essence of an endless holiday spirit.
Hurghada: Vibrant Red Sea Festivities
In Hurghada, Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas welcomed the New Year with a high-energy celebration. Guests enjoyed a dynamic Main Show by the Top Hit Band, followed by a powerful After Show by DJ Mert Aydin, who kept the celebrations alive well into the early hours. The festive atmosphere continued beyond New Year’s Eve with additional live shows and DJ performances.
Alexandria and Alamein: Refined Mediterranean Celebrations
On the Mediterranean coast, Rixos Montaza Alexandria hosted one of the city’s most anticipated New Year’s Eve celebrations. The evening was led by beloved Egyptian star Hisham Abbas, who delighted guests with his iconic hits, joined by singer Sandy and artist Amr Gaber. The celebration was complemented by a lavish gala dinner curated by Rixos’ master chefs, live musical entertainment, and dedicated kids’ activities, creating an elegant and inclusive atmosphere.
Similarly, Rixos Alamein welcomed the New Year with a refined coastal celebration, offering premium entertainment, exceptional dining experiences, and the signature Rixos standard of hospitality in a stylish Mediterranean setting.
Commenting on the success of the festive season, Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, said: “The incredible response to our New Year celebrations reflects our passion for creating unforgettable moments through music, luxury, and hospitality. Featuring globally recognized acts such as the Gipsy Kings, alongside outstanding performances by Ivi Adamou and Hisham Abbas, and welcoming guests from over 50 countries, we were proud to usher in 2026 with an international audience in true Rixos style.”
With strong attendance, excellent guest feedback, and celebrations extending beyond New Year’s Eve, Rixos Hotels Egypt once again reaffirmed its position as a leading destination for luxury festive experiences and live entertainment.
