Sienna Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Release Date And Conference Call
The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1 - 800 - 715 - 9871, conference ID: 1106230. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website. The webcast of the call will be available for replay until February 20, 2027 and archived on Sienna's website.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit .
For further information, please contact:
Nancy Webb
Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing
(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030
