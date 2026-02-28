Awami League Reopens Over Dozen Offices In Bangladesh Amid Cautious Strategy: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Feb 28 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League has begun reasserting its political presence in the country following the recent parliamentary elections, with over a dozen party offices reopened in the past two weeks, local media reports have cited.

In several locations, however, party supporters gathered outside the offices and raised slogans instead of formally unlocking the premises, reflecting a visible effort to regain momentum on the ground.

Citing multiple party sources, Bangladesh's leading daily 'Prothom Alo' reported that the Awami League is essentially trying to test the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) attitude through these actions.

Simultaneously, the Awami League wants to assess whether the government will create any hurdle in securing bail and release of its imprisoned leaders and activists.

Reports suggest that a section within the party favours a cautious approach to reopening offices or resuming visible activities, with some party leaders viewing the BNP as more accommodating towards the Awami League compared to the former Muhammad Yunus led interim government. As a result, they suggest, any attempt by the Awami League to become active too quickly may place the BNP under mounting political pressure.

The opposition parties in parliament - Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party - could escalate the issue, prompting the ruling BNP government to take a tougher stance against the Awami League, Prothom Alo reported.

Last Friday in Dhaka's Dhanmondi, some leaders of the female wing of Awami League, Jubo Mohila League gathered outside the political office of the Awami League president, Sheikh Hasina, chanting slogans, placing the national flag and a portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the gate.

According to Prothom Alo reports, from the day after the February 12 election until last week, district and metropolitan offices of Awami League were reopened at 12 locations. Besides that, seven to eight offices at the Upazila and union levels of Awami League were unlocked, though in some locations, banners erected by the party were torn down.

These latest developments come after the party and affiliated organisation offices across Dhaka and the country were locked under the former Yunus-led interim government following the ouster of the Hasina-led Awami League government in 2024, with many subsequently facing arson, vandalism and looting.

“Analysts believe that in the current situation, the Awami League's strategy is moving along two tracks - showing a limited presence on the ground while simultaneously assessing the government's reaction. The government's position on reopening offices and granting bail could determine how open or restricted the party's political path will be,” Prothom Alo stated.