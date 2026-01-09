Canadian Banc Corp. Announces Successful Overnight Offering Of Preferred Shares
|Bank of Montreal
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|Royal Bank of Canada
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|National Bank of Canada
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Company's Preferred Share investment objectives are to:provide holders with cumulative preferential floating rate monthly cash dividends at a rate per annum equal to the prevailing Canadian prime rate plus 1.50% (minimum annual rate of 5.0% and maximum annual rate of 8.0%) based on original $10 issue price; and on or about the termination date, currently December 1, 2028 (subject to further 5 year extensions and it has been extended in the past) to pay holders the original $10 issue price of those shares.
A prospectus supplement to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated June 18, 2025, containing important detailed information about the Preferred Shares and the Class A Shares being offered will be filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces of Canada. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the agents listed above. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities being offered until the prospectus supplement has been filed with the Securities Commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces of Canada.
