Ashes Stars Steve Smith, Khawaja, Starc To Join BBL After Triumph

Ashes Heroes Return to Big Bash League

After spearheading his side's 4-1 Ashes triumph at home, Australian star batter Steve Smith (Sydney Sixers), along with recently Test-retired Usman Khawaja, batter Marnus Labuschagne (both from Brisbane Heat) could be in action for their respective Big Bash League (BBL) teams just 48 hours after the conclusion of the Sydney Test, reported ESPNCricinfo.

As per ESPNCricinfo, several players of the Ashes Test squad would switch to the jerseys of their franchises with Mitchell Starc also returning to the BBL for the first time in 11 years for the Sydney Sixers. However, Travis Head would be skipping the competition. Head, who topped the Ashes run scores with 629 runs, including three centuries, had previously said he would be opting for some rest ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka starting from February 7 onwards. Scott Boland, the third-highest wicket-taker in the Ashes with 20 wickets would not be available to play for Melbourne Stars while all-rounder Cameron Green, who struggled in the series, will also have some time off away from the game.

Spotlight on Sydney Sixers

Smith, who had torched 121* against Perth Scorchers and another half-century in his three-match stint last season, will be available for Sixers' final three regular season fixtures, starting with the Sunday's fixture against Hobart Hurricanes. Currently at fourth spot with four wins and three losses, they are trying to make it to the finals and are three points away from overtaking the Hurricanes (10 points).

Starc is expected to be a part of the clash against the Sydney Thunder and later against the Brisbane Heat on January 16 and 18, respectively. Starc had announced his T20I retirement last year. The Sixers also recently announced Josh Hazlewood, as one of their supplementary players, but he looks highly unlikely to feature, as he may opt for some rest ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Other Key Player Returns

Khawaja (Heat), Labuschagne (Heat), Alex Carey (Strikers), wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis (Scorchers) are among the players who could start playing from January 10 onwards, while Michael Neser, who took 15 wickets in three Ashes Tests, including a fifer at Brisbane during the pink-ball Test at Brisbane, would be available from January 14 for Heat.

BBL Standings and International Schedule

As far as the BBL points table is concerned, only the Sydney Thunder is out of contention, placed on the bottom with just one win and six losses. Only four points separate the seventh-placed Melbourne Renegades (six points) from the table-toppers Hurricanes.

Australia will be playing three T20Is in Pakistan before the T20 World Cup, and players will depart for Pakistan in a staggered manner depending on how far their BBL franchises go in the tournament. The squad which will travel to Pakistan for the T20Is is yet to be announced, but is likely to feature some additional names besides the 15-man T20 WC squad led by Mitchell Marsh.

BBL player availability

-From January 10: Alex Carey (Strikers), Brendan Doggett (Renegades), Josh Inglis (Scorchers), Usman Khawaja (Heat), Marnus Labuschagne (Heat), Todd Murphy (Sixers), Steven Smith (Sixers), Jake Weatherald (Hurricanes), Beau Webster (Hurricanes) -From January 14: Michael Neser (Heat) -From January 16: Mitchell Starc (Sixers). (ANI)

