Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Awards Anar Isgandarov With Shohrat Order - Decree

2026-01-09 07:04:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Anar Isgandarov was awarded the "Shohrat" Order, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, Isgandarov was awarded the "Shohrat" Order for his fruitful activities in the socio-political life of the country.

Trend News Agency

