President Ilham Aliyev Awards Anar Isgandarov With Shohrat Order - Decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, Isgandarov was awarded the "Shohrat" Order for his fruitful activities in the socio-political life of the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment