Khel Mahakumbh: PM Modi's Vision Made Gujarat A Sports Hub, Says Dy CM

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Khel Mahakumbh for positioning Gujarat as a major sports hub in the country. Speaking at the Sports Governance Conclave at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Deputy CM emphasised that the Prime Minister views sports as a key tool for nation-building and credited this vision for positioning Gujarat as an emerging sports hub in India.

The Dream of Khel Mahakumbh

"I want to remember the foundation upon which we have built this edifice today. A decade and a half ago, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had a dream - the dream of the Khel Mahakumbh. That dream of the Khel Mahakumbh has now been realised on a very large scale. At the time, people said sports were merely a way to pass the time, but PM Modi's vision was clear. He knew that sports could be a powerful tool for nation-building."

From Vision to Reality: Khel Mahakumbh's Growth

Harsh Sanghvi said that Gujarat is emerging as a major sports hub, driven by a long-term vision, with the Khel Mahakumbh seeing massive growth in participation--from about 2 million players initially to 7.3 million (73 lakh) participants this year. "Today, as a result of that vision, Gujarat is moving toward becoming a hub for sports, hosting tournaments for various sports federations across the country. The Khel Mahakumbh started with approximately 2 million players. This year, 7.3 million players, or 73 lakh, participated in the Khel Mahakumbh," Harsh Sanghavi said.

Nurturing Grassroots Talent

In Gujarat, the Khel Mahakumbh is a mass sporting festival that identifies and nurtures grassroots talent across the state. Each year, thousands of athletes from villages and towns participate in this sporting extravaganza, many of whom now represent Gujarat at national competitions. The initiative has not only encouraged widespread participation but has also created a culture of discipline, dedication, and healthy competition among the youth. (ANI)

