$3.0+ Bn Curbside Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Bollard Global Markets, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F - Opportunities In Smart Grids, Ultra-Fast Charging, Emerging Economies, And Emission Policies

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Curbside Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Bollard Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The curbside electric vehicle (EV) charging bollards market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1.22 billion in 2024 to $1.46 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%.

This expansion is attributed to government incentives for EV adoption, rising fuel prices, urban EV infrastructure projects, and collaborations between municipalities and charging providers. Furthermore, the market is forecasted to grow to $3.01 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 19.8%, fueled by advancements in ultra-fast charging technology, the integration with renewable energy, and an increase in autonomous vehicle fleets.

The rise in battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is a key driver of market growth, as government and manufacturer efforts to promote cleaner energy have encouraged consumers to transition from traditional fuel vehicles. Curbside EV charging bollards are pivotal in facilitating BEV adoption by providing convenient on-street charging that addresses range anxiety and enhances accessibility for users without private parking. Data from Kelley Blue Book highlights the growing trend, reporting 1.2 million electric vehicle sales in the U.S. in 2023, capturing 7.6% of the market share, up from 5.9% in 2022.

Strategic partnerships among industry leaders are accelerating market adoption and infrastructure expansion. For instance, Voltpost's collaboration with ComEd in 2025 introduced public lamppost EV chargers in Oak Park, Illinois, by converting lampposts into EV charging units. Similarly, West Berkshire Council in the UK partnered with Ubitricity in 2023 to expand curbside charging, thus promoting sustainable transport and local community skill development.

Major industry players include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, ABB Ltd, Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc., and BP Pulse Limited. Europe leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth. However, trade relations and tariffs are influencing the market dynamics, affecting utility sectors through increased costs of imported equipment like turbines and solar panels, resulting in firms prioritizing domestic sourcing and innovation.

The market analysis includes data on industry trends, competitor strategies, and regional performance, providing a comprehensive view of the sector's current and future landscapes. Key offerings in the market range from standalone charging bollards to smart, weather-resistant, and solar-assisted units, with varying power outputs and installations tailored to residential, commercial, and public environments.

The global curbside EV charging bollard market encompasses production and consumption values within specified geographies and encompasses both goods and associated services from manufacturers to end customers. These insights offer strategies and recommendations for stakeholders navigating this rapidly evolving market.

Key Report Features:

Markets Covered:



Product Type: AC Charging Bollards, DC Fast Charging Bollards, Smart Charging Bollards, and more.

Connectivity: Networked or Smart, Standalone.

Power Output: Categories including up to 22kW, 22kW-50kW, above 50kW.

Mounting Type: Surface Mounted, Embedded. Application: Residential, Commercial, Municipal, Public.

Subsegments:



AC Charging Bollards: Level 1, Level 2, Three-Phase.

DC Fast Charging Bollards: Fast Charging, Ultra-Fast Charging, Combined Charging. Smart Charging Bollards: Network-Connected, Load Management, V2G Enabled.

Key Companies Mentioned:



Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation ABB Ltd

Key Attributes:

