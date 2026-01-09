40 Objects Damaged In Kyiv Due To Russian Attack - Klymenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At night, Russia deliberately targeted civilian and critical infrastructure. The enemy's inhuman goal is to leave millions of people without light, heat, and water in the middle of a frosty winter. This is deliberate and ruthless terror against civilians. The capital suffered the most, with 40 objects damaged, including 20 residential buildings. In addition, Russia attacked Lviv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regions," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

According to the minister, nearly 500 rescuers and 100 pieces of equipment have been involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attacks. Mobile heating points are being deployed as needed.

Klymenko stressed that in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, the enemy launched a second strike on a high-rise building while rescuers and medics were working there. A medical worker was killed, and five State Emergency Service rescuers, four medical workers, and a police officer were wounded. "This is a deliberate attack on emergency services. A deliberate attack by Russia on humanity," the minister stressed.

He reported that at another location in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, the bodies of three victims were found after an enemy drone strike. Two have already been identified, and the identity of the third is being established. Another person is considered missing.

Almost all districts in the Kyiv region were under enemy attack. Fires broke out in residential buildings and farm buildings in the Brovary, Obukhiv, and Boryspil districts. A family was rescued in the Brovary district, including a mother, father, grandmother, and five-year-old child. All of them received medical assistance.

“In total, State Emergency Service workers rescued 40 people across the country,” the minister said.

He added that State Emergency Service rescuers extinguished all fires caused by the shelling.

Klymenko thanked the rescuers, medics, police officers, energy workers, and utility workers who continue to work even under the threat of repeated attacks.

“We will stand firm,” the minister added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 9, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. Four people are known to have been killed and 25 injure. Sixteen victims were hospitalized.

In the Kyiv region, five people were injured, and houses were damaged as a result of a combined attack by Russian troops.

First photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs