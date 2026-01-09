Sharjah Libraries Close Centennial Year Celebrations

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Sharjah Public Libraries has drawn its centennial programme to a close after a year of events that traced a century of public access to knowledge in the emirate, ending with a children's puppet theatre performance at the Heart of Sharjah and creative workshops at Kshisha Park. The finale brought together families, educators and cultural practitioners, reflecting the institution's long-standing focus on literacy, learning and community engagement.

Founded in 1925, Sharjah Public Libraries has evolved from a modest reading room into a multi-branch network serving diverse audiences across the emirate. The centennial programme unfolded over twelve months and combined heritage-focused activities with forward-looking initiatives aimed at children and young readers. The closing events were designed to underline continuity between the libraries' past and their future role in a rapidly changing cultural landscape.

The puppet theatre performance, staged in the historic quarter of Heart of Sharjah, retold stories drawn from Arab folklore and contemporary children's literature. Organisers said the choice of venue was deliberate, placing a modern educational activity within a conservation area that symbolises Sharjah's commitment to preserving cultural identity. Parents attending the performance described it as an accessible way to introduce younger audiences to storytelling traditions while encouraging reading habits beyond the stage.

Parallel workshops at Kshisha Park offered hands-on creative sessions, including illustration, basic bookbinding and storytelling exercises tailored for different age groups. Librarians and facilitators guided participants through activities designed to link creativity with literacy, reinforcing the idea that libraries extend beyond shelves and catalogues into shared public spaces. Attendance figures provided by organisers indicated strong family participation, a trend seen throughout the centennial year.

Across the broader programme, Sharjah Public Libraries hosted exhibitions of rare manuscripts, panel discussions on the evolution of publishing in the region, and reading initiatives aligned with school curricula. Special attention was given to children and young adults, with outreach sessions in neighbourhoods and schools intended to widen access to library services. Digital platforms were also expanded, reflecting shifts in reading habits and the growing demand for online resources.

Officials involved in the centennial planning noted that the year-long schedule was structured to balance commemoration with practical outcomes. Investments were channelled into updating collections, enhancing digital catalogues and training staff in new information services. These measures were presented as part of a strategy to ensure the libraries remain relevant as learning patterns change and as multilingual communities seek inclusive public resources.

The centennial activities also highlighted Sharjah's broader cultural policy, which places libraries alongside museums, publishing and education as pillars of public life. By situating events in heritage districts and public parks, the organisers aimed to emphasise that libraries function as civic spaces rather than isolated institutions. Cultural analysts observing the programme said this approach aligns with international trends that position libraries as hubs for community interaction, creativity and lifelong learning.

