Lenovo Shows Light-Powered Keyboard And Mouse

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Lenovo has lifted the curtain on a self-charging keyboard and mouse concept that draws power entirely from indoor light, a move that signals how peripheral design is being rethought as offices push for lower energy use and reduced electronic waste. Unveiled at CES 2026, the concept pair dispenses with disposable batteries and charging cables, relying instead on ambient illumination common to workplaces and homes.

The company says the peripherals harvest energy from standard indoor lighting-such as LED panels and desk lamps-using thin photovoltaic layers integrated into the keyboard deck and mouse shell. Power collected during normal use is stored in compact capacitors, allowing the devices to keep operating even when lights are dimmed. Lenovo describes the system as designed for typical office brightness levels rather than direct sunlight, addressing a practical barrier that has limited earlier solar-powered accessories.

Demonstrations showed the keyboard maintaining connectivity while lights were switched off for extended periods, with an indicator notifying users when exposure to light is sufficient to replenish reserves. The mouse follows the same principle, with energy-harvesting surfaces shaped to avoid affecting grip or tracking. Lenovo executives said the goal is to remove the anxiety of battery replacement without asking users to change how or where they work.

The concept arrives as manufacturers face rising scrutiny over the lifecycle impact of everyday electronics. Keyboards and mice are among the most widely deployed devices in offices, schools and call centres, yet they often rely on alkaline batteries that contribute to waste streams. Lenovo argues that eliminating batteries from high-volume peripherals could have an outsized environmental effect if the idea scales to mass production.

Industry analysts note that indoor photovoltaic technology has matured quickly, benefitting from advances in low-power wireless standards such as Bluetooth Low Energy and ultra-efficient microcontrollers. These gains have reduced the energy required for continuous connectivity, making light-powered operation feasible for peripherals that once demanded frequent charging. Lenovo's design also reflects improvements in materials that can capture energy across a broader spectrum of artificial light.

While Lenovo has not disclosed performance metrics such as peak power output or storage capacity, it said the devices are tuned for everyday typing and pointing tasks rather than power-hungry features. Backlighting is absent, a trade-off that underscores the company's emphasis on energy neutrality. Engineers involved in the project said the challenge was balancing aesthetics and ergonomics with the surface area needed to harvest light.

The unveiling fits into a wider pattern at Lenovo of exploring sustainability-led concepts alongside commercial launches. The company has showcased repairable laptops, recycled materials and modular designs in previous years, positioning itself as a proponent of circular design principles. Executives stressed that the light-powered peripherals are still a concept, intended to test user reaction and technical viability rather than signal an imminent product release.

Competitors are also probing alternatives to conventional charging. Several accessory makers have experimented with kinetic or solar-assisted devices, though most have required sunlight or offered only supplemental charging. Lenovo's focus on indoor light aims to clear a higher bar by matching real-world office conditions, where devices spend most of their time.

Market researchers say corporate buyers, particularly large enterprises, are increasingly factoring sustainability criteria into procurement decisions. A keyboard and mouse that never need batteries could simplify maintenance across fleets of devices, reducing downtime and support costs. For hybrid workers, the promise of peripherals that remain ready without cables could also appeal.

Questions remain about durability and cost. Photovoltaic layers must withstand years of wear from hands, spills and cleaning, while remaining efficient under varied lighting. Lenovo declined to comment on pricing assumptions, but acknowledged that scaling the technology affordably would be critical before any commercial rollout.

