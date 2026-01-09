Prosafe SE: Safe Caledonia Contract Further Extended At Captain
Total value of this contract extension is approximately USD 2.73 million.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to
