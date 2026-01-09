Convenience Store Market 2031 Outlook A USD 1001 Bn Opportunity As APAC Leads Growth With Hyper Convenience Store Expansion Says A 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report
|Study Period
|2020-2031
|Market Size Forecast
|USD 1001.62 Billion (2031)
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 6.05% during 2026-2031
|Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031
|Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate
Key Segments Highlighted in the Convenience Stores Market Report
By Product Type
- Staple Products
- Impulse Products
- Emergency Products
By Store Type
- Kiosks
- Mini Convenience Stores
- Limited Selection Convenience Stores
- Traditional Convenience Stores
- Expanded Convenience Stores
- Hyper Convenience Stores
By Ownership Model
- Independent Stores
- Franchise Stores
- Corporate-Owned Chains
By Geography
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Peru
- Rest of South America
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- BENELUX
- NORDICS
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- South-East Asia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- 7-Eleven
- Alimentation Couche-Tard (Circle K)
- FamilyMart
- Lawson
- GS25 (GS Retail)
- Wawa
- Casey's General Stores
- Speedway
- QuikTrip
- Sheetz
- Cumberland Farms
- Alfamart
- Oxxo (FEMSA)
- Coop (Switzerland)
- Reitangruppen (Narvesen, 7-Eleven Nordics)
- SPAR International
- Reliance Smart Point
- CP All (7-Eleven Thailand)
- Indomaret
- Lulu Express Fresh Market
Explore related reports from Mordor IntelligenceSupermarkets Market: Supermarkets Market is Segmented by product category, including fresh food, dry and packaged grocery, beverages, household and cleaning items, health and beauty or personal care products, and ready-to-eat and prepared foods. By store format, the market covers hypermarkets, large supermarkets, compact urban supermarkets, discount supermarkets, and premium or gourmet supermarkets. Service models or channels include in-store only, click and collect, home delivery via in-house fleet or third-party platforms, and dark-store micro-fulfilment. Ownership types consist of chain-owned corporate stores, franchisee-operated outlets, and independent co-operatives. The market is also analyzed by geography.
Retail Market: The Retail Market is Segmented by product type, including food, beverage and grocery, personal and household care, apparel, footwear and accessories, consumer electronics and appliances, furniture and home decor, toys, hobby and leisure, and pharmaceuticals and health. By distribution channel, it includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience and discount stores, specialty stores, department stores, online and mobile commerce, and quick-commerce platforms. The market is also analyzed by geography.
Hypermarket Market: The Hypermarket Market Segments by product category, including food and grocery, household and personal care, apparel and accessories, consumer electronics, home appliances, and other general merchandise. By store size, it includes less than 70,000, 70,001–150,000, and greater than 150,000. By ownership model, it covers publicly listed chains, cooperative chains, privately-owned chains, franchise-operated stores, and joint ventures. The market is also analyzed by geography.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
