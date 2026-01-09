Strikes In Four Districts: Klitschko Describes Consequences Of Russian Attack On Kyiv
“At present, four fatalities are confirmed; 19 people were injured, of which 14 were hospitalized by medics, while the others received assistance at the scene,” the statement said.
It is noted that one of those killed was a medical worker. Four other healthcare workers were injured.
Critical infrastructure facilities were damaged. Some districts of the city are experiencing disruptions in electricity and water supply.
In the Darnytskyi district, a UAV fell in the courtyard of a residential building. A nearby single-story shop was partially damaged, as was the glazing of windows in a neighboring nine-story residential building. In addition, falling UAV debris caused fires in two residential buildings and garages.
In the Desnianskyi district, a UAV strike on the roof of an 18-story residential building caused a fire. A fire also broke out in a five-story residential building. Another five-story building experienced heavy smoke in the stairwell. Additionally, a shopping center area and a sanatorium sustained damage in the Desnianskyi district.
In the Dniprovskyi district, UAV debris fell onto the roof of a single-story non-residential building. As a result of falling debris, fires broke out in a 16-story and a nine-story residential building. The blast wave partially destroyed the roof of a three-story residential building. Furthermore, debris fell onto a children's playground in the courtyard of a residential building and near a tram depot.
In the Pecherskyi district, falling UAV debris caused partial destruction of the facade of a nine-story residential building. A non-residential multi-story building was also damaged.
Emergency rescue teams are working at all locations.Read also: Ukraine's Air Force: Russia likely launched ballistic missiles at Lviv region from Kapustin Yar
According to earlier reports, disruptions to electricity and water supply were recorded in the capital during the Russian attack.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
