Strikes In Four Districts: Klitschko Describes Consequences Of Russian Attack On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said this in a post on Telegram.

“At present, four fatalities are confirmed; 19 people were injured, of which 14 were hospitalized by medics, while the others received assistance at the scene,” the statement said.

It is noted that one of those killed was a medical worker. Four other healthcare workers were injured.

Critical infrastructure facilities were damaged. Some districts of the city are experiencing disruptions in electricity and water supply.

In the Darnytskyi district, a UAV fell in the courtyard of a residential building. A nearby single-story shop was partially damaged, as was the glazing of windows in a neighboring nine-story residential building. In addition, falling UAV debris caused fires in two residential buildings and garages.

In the Desnianskyi district, a UAV strike on the roof of an 18-story residential building caused a fire. A fire also broke out in a five-story residential building. Another five-story building experienced heavy smoke in the stairwell. Additionally, a shopping center area and a sanatorium sustained damage in the Desnianskyi district.

In the Dniprovskyi district, UAV debris fell onto the roof of a single-story non-residential building. As a result of falling debris, fires broke out in a 16-story and a nine-story residential building. The blast wave partially destroyed the roof of a three-story residential building. Furthermore, debris fell onto a children's playground in the courtyard of a residential building and near a tram depot.

In the Pecherskyi district, falling UAV debris caused partial destruction of the facade of a nine-story residential building. A non-residential multi-story building was also damaged.

Emergency rescue teams are working at all locations.

Ukraine's Air Force: Russia likely launched ballistic missiles atregion from Kapustin Yar

According to earlier reports, disruptions to electricity and water supply were recorded in the capital during the Russian attack.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine