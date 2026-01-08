MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Mobility As A Service Market to Surpass $404.0 billion in 2029. Within the broader Transport Services industry, which is expected to be $11,795 billion by 2029, the Mobility As A Service market is estimated to account for nearly 3.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Mobility As A Service Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the mobility as a service market in 2029, valued at $161,429 million. The market is expected to grow from $70,214 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the high acceptance for public service shared mobility and the growing tourism and travel industry.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Mobility As A Service Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the mobility as a service market in 2029, valued at $87,127 million. The market is expected to grow from $50,517 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the high acceptance for public service shared mobility and the growing tourism and travel industry.

What will be Largest Segment in the Mobility As A Service Market in 2029?

The mobility as a service market is segmented by service type into ride hailing, car sharing, micromobility, bus sharing, train services and other service types. The ride hailing market will be the largest segment of the mobility as a service market segmented by service type, accounting for 40% or $160,965 million of the total in 2029. The ride hailing market will be supported by the growing urban population and increasing demand for convenient transportation, rising smartphone penetration and mobile app usage, expansion of shared mobility services in metropolitan areas, increasing focus on reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions and the integration of technology-driven solutions for route optimization, real-time tracking and seamless payment systems.

The mobility as a service market is segmented by solution type into technology platforms, payment engines, navigation solutions, telecom connectivity providers, ticketing solutions, insurance services and other solutions types. The technology platforms market will be the largest segment of the mobility as a service market segmented by solution type, accounting for 27% or $107,548 million of the total in 2029. The technology platforms market will be supported by the growing adoption of digital mobility solutions, rising demand for integrated transport services, increasing investments in AI and data analytics for route optimization, expansion of cloud-based platforms for real-time service management and the use of technology-driven solutions to enhance user experience and operational efficiency.

The mobility as a service market is segmented by application into IOS, android and other applications. The android market will be the largest segment of the mobility as a service market segmented by application, accounting for 71% or $286,682 million of the total in 2029. The android market will be supported by the increasing global smartphone penetration, growing popularity of Android devices in emerging markets, expansion of app-based mobility platforms, rising demand for flexible and customizable interfaces and the integration of technology-driven solutions for navigation, route optimization and digital payment systems.

The mobility as a service market is segmented by end use into personal, business and other end uses. The personal market will be the largest segment of the mobility as a service market segmented by end use, accounting for 68% or $276,207 million of the total in 2029. The personal market will be supported by the growing urban population seeking convenient and affordable transportation, rising adoption of ride-hailing and shared mobility services, increasing smartphone penetration for app-based bookings, expansion of last-mile connectivity solutions and the use of technology-driven platforms for real-time tracking, seamless payments and personalized travel experiences.

What is the expected CAGR for the Mobility As A Service Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the mobility as a service market leading up to 2029 is 14%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Mobility As A Service Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global mobility as a service market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape urban transportation efficiency, convenience, and environmental sustainability worldwide.

Government Regulations - The government regulations will become a key driver of growth in the mobility as a service market by 2029. They create a framework that encourages the adoption of MaaS (mobility as a service) platforms by ensuring safety, transparency and accountability across mobility services. Clear policies on aggregator operations, data sharing and fare structures foster trust among users and operators, which in turn stimulates investment in MaaS technologies. These regulations also push service providers to upgrade digital platforms and compliance systems, thereby accelerating market growth. Furthermore, governments are increasingly adopting open data policies, mandating transport operators to share real-time service data, which facilitates the development of integrated MaaS solutions. As a result, the government regulations is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising On-Demand Transportation Services – The rising on-demand transportation services will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. This rising demand places emphasis on the efficiency and scalability of software systems, encouraging continuous innovation in MaaS (mobility as a service) platforms. As more people choose flexible mobility, service providers expand digital integrations, strengthening the market. Additionally, the proliferation of smartphones and mobile applications has made on-demand transportation more accessible, further fueling the growth of MaaS platforms. Consequently, the rising on-demand transportation services is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

High Acceptance Of Public Service Shared Mobility - The high acceptance of public service shared mobility will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. The willingness of users to embrace shared mobility options supports the shift from personal vehicle ownership to platform-based services. Greater acceptance of pooling, ride-sharing and micro-mobility increases reliance on software platforms that unify these services. This trend strengthens the role of MaaS (mobility as a service) platforms in offering seamless, multimodal travel experiences, thereby driving wider market penetration. Moreover, the environmental benefits associated with shared mobility options are encouraging both users and policymakers to support and adopt MaaS solutions. Therefore, this high acceptance of public service shared mobility is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Growing Tourism And Travel Industry - The growing tourism and travel industry will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029. The expansion of tourism and travel generates a higher need for flexible and accessible transport solutions across regions. This growth fuels the demand for MaaS (mobility as a service) platforms capable of integrating diverse mobility options into single, user-friendly systems. As travelers seek convenience and efficiency, the reliance on digital solutions increases, creating favourable conditions for MaaS adoption. Additionally, the rise of digital platforms and mobile applications has made it easier for tourists to access and utilize MaaS services, further driving market growth. Consequently, the growing tourism and travel industry is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Mobility As A Service Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the android mobility as a service market, the personalized mobility as a service market, the smart mobility and ride-hailing as a service market, and the mobility-as-a-service tech platforms market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $431 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rapid digitalization of transportation ecosystems, increasing consumer demand for seamless multi-modal travel experiences, and the rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled mobility intelligence. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward connected, app-centric mobility solutions that deliver real-time routing, dynamic pricing, automated fleet management, and personalized user journeys, fuelling transformative growth across the broader mobility-as-a-service industry.

The android mobility as a service market is projected to grow by $148,186 million, the personalized mobility as a service market by $143,356 million, the smart mobility and ride-hailing as a service market by $82,579 million, and the mobility-as-a-service tech platforms market by $56,619 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

