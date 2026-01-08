Spike In Car Finance Complaints Reflects Changing Expectations Among UK Drivers

MENAFN - GetNews)



More drivers across the UK are revisiting their past car finance agreements and asking sharper questions. Reclaim247 is helping people uncover possible mis-sold car finance through a simple, no-paperwork process, as PCP claims and car finance claims continue to rise.

Manchester, UK - January 8, 2026 - Expectations are shifting across the UK car market. What once felt like a standard finance agreement is now being questioned by thousands of drivers who are asking whether the deal was as fair as it first appeared.

Reclaim247, a trusted name in claims services, has seen a marked rise in people exploring whether they are entitled to compensation through car finance claims. For many, it is not a single red flag that prompts action. Instead, it is the growing awareness of practices like hidden commissions, vague balloon payments, or unexplained interest rates that no longer feel acceptable.

“We hear from drivers who simply want to make sense of what they agreed to years ago,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247.“They are not chasing technicalities. They want to know whether they were treated fairly.”

PCP Claims: A Closer Look at the Small Print

A large number of complaints now relate to PCP claims. These agreements were often sold based on their lower monthly payments. But many drivers say they were unaware of how interest rates were set or what they would face at the end of the term.

In some cases, the structure of the deal itself masked its true cost. Final payments, trade-in conditions and missing clarity around commissions are now coming under review.

How the Claims Process Works

Reclaim247's free eligibility check allows drivers to see whether they may have a car finance claim without needing paperwork, contract numbers or lender details. By entering their name, address and date of birth, the system checks for signs of mis-sold car finance and flags any agreements that may qualify for review.

If eligible, the driver is introduced to a regulated legal partner. There is no fee to start, no obligation to continue, and no cost at all unless compensation is successfully recovered.

What Counts as Mis-Sold Car Finance?

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has identified several key issues that could make a finance deal unfair. These include:



Discretionary Commission Arrangements, where a broker increased the interest rate to raise their own commission without telling the customer

Unfairly High Commission, where the broker's fee was disproportionate to the size of the loan Contractually Tied Arrangements, where the customer believed they were seeing a range of finance options but were only offered one

Any of these could be grounds for a claim, even if the car has since been sold or the deal ended years ago.

