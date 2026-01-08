403
Brazil's Cheap-Power Hope Meets Paraguay's Hard Line On Itaipu After 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
The public message sounded simple: no, Paraguay does not want Itaipu's tariff to fall after 2026. But the story behind that“no” is the kind of slow-moving infrastructure dispute that can quietly raise electricity bills, reshape regional diplomacy, and test how Brazil finances its energy transition.
Itaipu is not just a dam. It is a binational company built on a 1973 treaty, designed to split production rights between Brazil and Paraguay.
For decades, the practical arrangement has been asymmetric: Brazil consumes the bulk of the output, while Paraguay uses far less domestically and transfers most of its share to Brazil.
That imbalance made Itaipu a pillar of Brazil's power system-especially in the South, Southeast, and Center-West-while also making it one of Paraguay 's most powerful national assets.
A 2024 understanding between the two governments aimed to calm the politics by freezing the so-called“CUSE” tariff at $19.28 per kW-month for 2024–2026 and signaling that, after 2026, the tariff should reflect strict operating costs, as envisioned in Annex C of the treaty.
To soften the blow for Brazilians, Brazil's side committed offsets, including a $285 million support in 2026, keeping the effective charge lower for regulated consumers.
Paraguay Brazil dispute Itaipu tariffs
Now Paraguay's president argues that lowering the tariff would undermine Itaipu 's finances and the ability to fund investments and socio-environmental commitments.
In Brazil, critics counter that these programs have become a parallel budget inside the electricity bill-costs that Brazilian buyers pay disproportionately because Brazil contracts most of the energy.
The quiet technical detail that makes this real: Itaipu's electricity reaches the São Paulo region through two ±600 kV HVDC links into the Ibiúna converter station, then feeds the wider Southeast system that includes Rio. If the tariff stays high, the pressure is felt where demand is concentrated.
This is less about a single number than about what Itaipu becomes after 2026: a lean utility priced close to operations, or a development machine financed through power tariffs-at a moment when both countries see strategic value in keeping control.
Paraguay's president is pushing back against a post-2026 drop in Itaipu's tariff, reopening a sensitive bargain with Brazil.
The fight matters because Itaipu's power flows into Brazil's industrial heartland through São Paulo and helps stabilize supply across the Southeast.
Behind the rhetoric is leverage: Paraguay depends heavily on Itaipu at home, but Brazil depends on its scale for prices and reliability.
