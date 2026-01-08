MİT Chief Kalın Outlines Vision For Safer And Stronger Turkiye On 99Th Anniversary

MENAFN - AzerNews)- The President of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), İbrahim Kalın, published an article on the occasion of the agency's anniversary. Writing under the title“The National Intelligence Organization Turns 99 – A Safer and Stronger Turkiye in the Century of Turkiye”, Kalın delivered important messages on many issues, particularly the process of a Turkiye without terrorism.

Kalın emphasized that Turkiye follows a multidimensional and balanced foreign policy strategy in line with the Turkiye Century vision, stating:“With its ever-developing intelligence capabilities, Turkiye enters this new era not only as a regional actor but also as a global stakeholder that can intervene in crises in distant geographies, generate solutions, and base its approach on justice and solidarity.”

He noted that MİT actively continues its efforts against terrorist organizations and organized crime structures that pose a threat to Turkiye, and follows a methodology in which all its intelligence and operational capabilities interact to assess terrorist threats both globally and regionally. Kalın said:“Our organization is also developing new capacities and capabilities in close cooperation with relevant security units against new-generation criminal networks and mafia-like structures. We are intensifying our efforts to prevent corruptive and criminal activities targeting our youth, using scientific methods and early warning systems.”

Highlighting the Turkiye Without Terrorism process as a crucial threshold for strengthening Turkiye's domestic front and establishing its geopolitical axis, Kalın stated:“This goal is a comprehensive, multidimensional, multi-stage, original, and innovative transformation project-from the dissolution of the PKK to its disarmament, from political reforms to the establishment of social peace. The national solidarity, brotherhood, and democracy perspective expressed in the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye with the support of our political parties and the broader society provides critical and historic contributions to the process. While this process fortifies our domestic front, it also lays the foundations for a new regional geopolitics. Steps that turn our ancient civilizational heritage into strategic value will prevent interventions that contradict the spirit of our history and geography. A new era, free from terrorism and rising on the principles of brotherhood and social integration, will be one of the greatest achievements of the Turkiye Century, built with strategic intelligence.”

On another key aspect of security measures, Kalın emphasized preventing espionage attempts against Turkiye:“It is not surprising that a strong and effective country like Turkiye is a target of espionage activities. Due to the rapid evolution of espionage methods and the use of new techniques beyond classical methods-such as online operations, front organizations, leveraging organized crime groups, and employing detectives-we always operate with high awareness and increasing capacity in counterintelligence. Indeed, over the past year, we exposed operations and spy networks against our country, thwarting espionage activities. Our efforts in this area will continue uncompromisingly and without pause.”

Kalın also noted that defending the homeland is not only a physical task, highlighting MİT's key role in protecting the cyber homeland through technical intelligence and cybersecurity initiatives.

He stressed that MİT's intelligence diplomacy, characterized by its quiet, calm, and deep nature, significantly contributes to regional and global peace:“From the Gaza ceasefire to the Russia-Ukraine War, and from Somalia to reducing tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan line, we closely monitor processes in different geographies with complex and varying dynamics, contributing to regional peace and stability. Our goal is to create a belt of security and stability based on mutual trust and respect both regionally and internationally.”

Regarding Syria, Kalın stated that developments have been evaluated not only in humanitarian, political, and security dimensions but also with a holistic perspective, from the beginning of the civil war to its resolution:“The historic window of opportunity opened on December 8, 2024, marks an irreversible point and the beginning of a promising transformation process for a future where Syria is governed by Syrians alone. A free, sovereign, united, secure, democratic, and prosperous Syria will ensure domestic peace while contributing to the region's peace and stability. All internal and external attempts to divide Syria, weaken its political unity, and violate or destroy its sovereignty are doomed to fail. Our country and organization, which make significant contributions to integrating Syria as a key actor into the international system, will continue to support the establishment and protection of stability in Syria for regional peace, with strategic patience and wisdom.”

Kalın also evaluated Turkiye's policies toward Africa:“Africa, another area where strategic competition is intensifying, is among the regions prioritized by our country. Our approach to the continent is shaped by the vision of 'African solutions to Africa's problems.' As the National Intelligence Organization, our stabilizing and balancing role in Libya, our contribution to counterterrorism in Somalia, and our activities across the continent up to Sudan attract the attention of many countries. Positive results of intelligence diplomacy are being achieved across Africa-from Chad to Niger, Togo to Burkina Faso, and Tanzania to Kenya.”