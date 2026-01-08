Emirates Airline Announces Premium Economy Class Expansion To Over 84 Routes

Emirates airline on Thursday announced that it would deploy its Premium Economy retrofitted A380, Boeing 777, and A350 aircraft with the latest cabin interiors on more than 84 routes by July 1.

It will also boost connectivity to major cities around the world through its retrofitted Boeing 777 and new A350 aircraft to key destinations across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia.

Recommended For You

Dubai's flagship carrier will deploy its A350 on new daily services to Copenhagen, Phuket, and Cape Town, adding an extra frequency as well as additional frequencies to Copenhagen, Phuket, and Cape Town.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

From June 1, a second daily service will be introduced between Dubai and Copenhagen; a third daily service between Dubai and Phuket, and a third daily service to/from Cape Town will come into effect from July 1.

“Emirates' double daily Cape Town service has seen consistently high load factors over the past year, particularly during peak periods. Inbound demand from the GCC continues to grow, while outbound traffic to Europe and the US East Coast remains strong. The airline will also operate its A350 to Rome from March 29 and Taipei from May 1,” the airline said.

Emirates' planned Premium Economy route expansions include:



EK099/100 Rome daily service with A350 aircraft - from March 29

EK255/256 to and from Barcelona - from February 15

Two of the seven-weekly services between Dubai and Cochin - from January 29

Daily Karachi service with retrofitted three-class Boeing 777-200LR - from March 1

Daily Taipei EK386/387 service with retrofitted Boeing 777-200LR - from March 15 until April 30 and from May 1 onwards Daily flights to Brisbane with a retrofitted four-class Boeing 777-300ER, joining the A380 retrofitted service introduced last year - from March 29

In addition, flights with Premium Economy will also be added to Addis Ababa, Basra, Kuwait City, and Tehran.