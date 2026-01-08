Estée Lauder Announces Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones As Newest Global Brand Ambassador

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Estée Lauder today announced that it has signed acclaimed British actress, Daisy Edgar-Jones, as its newest Global Brand Ambassador. Daisy will represent Estée Lauder skin care, makeup, and fragrance, with her first campaign debuting on February 2across print, digital and in-store. She joins Estée Lauder's current roster of global talent including Ana de Armas, Bianca Brandolini, Carolyn Murphy, Imaan Hammam, IU, Karlie Kloss, Paulina Porizkova and Yang Mi.

“As an actress, I love how makeup can tell a story of who we are. I have always admired how Estée Lauder celebrates confidence and individuality in women. The legacy, elegance, and strength of the brand is so inspiring,” said Daisy Edgar-Jones.“It feels surreal to be part of the Estée Lauder family – and it truly feels like a family.”

“Daisy is very much the breakout star of her generation,” said Justin Boxford, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder.“Not only is she an incredibly gifted actress, but she embodies the ethos of the Estée Lauder brand. She is aspirational yet approachable, and her confident, youthful spirit and innate sense of style will inspire consumers across generations. We're thrilled to welcome Daisy as our newest Estée Lauder Global Brand Ambassador.”

About Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones is a critically acclaimed actress, known for her versatile performances across film, television and theater. She garnered widespread acclaim in 2020 for her breakout performance opposite Paul Mescal in the Emmy Award-nominated series Normal People, based on Sally Rooney's best-selling novel. Since then, Edgar-Jones has starred in Where the Crawdads Sing, based on the New York Times best-selling novel, and the FX limited series, Under the Banner of Heaven, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Edgar-Jones also led Universal's 2024 record-breaking hit, Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, and starring Glen Powell, and recently starred in On Swift Horses, alongside Jacob Elordi and Will Poulter. Edgar-Jones will next be seen starring as Elinor Dashwood in Jane Austen's adapted Sense and Sensibility, coming to theaters September 11th, 2026. Also in 2026, Edgar-Jones will star alongside Michelle Williams in A Place in Hell, and is currently filming the Netflix thriller, Here Comes the Flood, also starring Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson.

About Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, beauty pioneer and one of the world's first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating the most innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skin care and makeup products and iconic fragrances – all infused with a deep understanding of women's needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with women in over 150 countries around the world and at dozens of touch points – from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée's powerful and authentic point of view.

