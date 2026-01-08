Dop, Mord Sign Mou To Strengthen Financial & Digital Services

MENAFN - KNN India)In a significant step towards strengthening rural financial inclusion, livelihood promotion and logistics enablement, the Department of Posts (DoP) and the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance coordinated service delivery for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and rural households across the country.

The agreement seeks to leverage India Post's extensive rural network to expand access to financial, digital and market-linked services in underserved areas.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Union Minister of Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The collaboration aligns with the government's“Dak Sewa, Jan Sewa” vision and the priorities outlined in the Union Budget 2025–26, which emphasise the role of India Post in advancing financial inclusion, digital empowerment and rural livelihoods.

Under the agreement, the Department of Posts, through its network of over 1.5 lakh rural post offices, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and nearly 2.4 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks, will facilitate last-mile delivery of banking and digital services.

IPPB will provide doorstep banking solutions, including savings accounts, payments and remittances, using its digital platform.

To promote cashless transactions and improve record-keeping, SHG members will be equipped with electronic tablets and Point of Sale machines, along with certification to strengthen their formal financial and market engagement.

The partnership also aims to improve market access for rural enterprises by utilising Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras to support domestic and international marketing and export of SHG products. In addition, India Post will assist in Aadhaar enrolment and updation in rural areas, supporting beneficiary verification for various MoRD schemes.

Insurance coverage is another key focus area, with plans to promote Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance among rural households and SHG members, including opportunities for them to work as insurance agents.

IPPB will also onboard and train women from SHGs as Business Correspondents, creating livelihood opportunities while strengthening financial literacy and digital adoption at the community level.

The inter-ministerial collaboration underscores the evolving role of the Department of Posts as a technology-enabled, citizen-centric institution and highlights the government's emphasis on women-led development, inclusive growth and sustainable rural transformation.

(KNN Bureau)

