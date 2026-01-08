Golden State Film Festival 2026 Brings Independent Films To Hollywood
Submissions are now open on Film Freeway. In addition to films, the festival accepts screenplay submissions via Film Freeway. The Golden State Film Festival screens independent films from all genres, both shorts and feature films.“We're excited to host this event in the heart of Hollywood at the iconic TCL Chinese 6 Theatres”, said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer. The festival will utilize two screens at the theatre throughout the weeklong festival, which runs February 25-March 5. Filmmakers can enjoy an opening night kick off party on Thursday, February 26th, as well as a closing night awards party on Friday, March 6th. For more information on the Golden State Film Festival 2026, go to
The Golden State Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and co-founded by Peter Greene for independent filmmakers. The festival accepts submissions from American and International filmmakers via Film Freeway. Golden State Film Festival is an annual film festival. Golden State Film Festival 2026 is scheduled at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California. For general press or general inquiries please contact the festival on the website, GoldenStateFilmFestival. Golden State Film Festival is a registered trademark of the Golden State Film Festival®, a registered trademark of Jonathan Gursha. For more information, please visit GoldenStateFilmFestival
