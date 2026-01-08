Aluminum Silos Market Forecast 2025-2034 Featuring Analysis Of Bentall Rowlands Storage Systems, Conair Group, CST Industries And More

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Silos Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Aluminum Silos Market was valued at USD 476.6 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach USD 983.3 million by 2034. Rising food safety regulations are compelling manufacturers and agricultural operators to upgrade their storage solutions.

Regulatory frameworks like the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) require proactive controls and hygienic storage environments to minimize contamination risks, while USDA and other international HACCP-based standards demand controlled conditions for grains and processed foods. Aluminum silos outperform alternatives like porous concrete due to their smooth interior surfaces, which naturally resist microbial growth. Strict compliance is particularly crucial in export-driven economies, where international standards are mandatory. Investment in advanced aluminum silos is further supported by increasing global efforts to prevent foodborne illnesses and growing environmental awareness, as manufacturers promote high-recycled-content products to meet sustainability goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The welded aluminum silo segment generated USD 309.7 million in 2024. Welded silos dominate the market because of their superior structural stability and longer service life compared to bolted or modular designs. Unlike bolted silos, which join panels with bolts and joints, welded silos feature continuous aluminum plates that minimize leakage risks and contamination potential. Their seamless design provides durability against environmental stresses, including wind and temperature fluctuations, making them ideal for storing sensitive materials such as grains, powders, and chemicals.

The silos with capacities below 100 m held a 43.1% share in 2024. This segment is popular among small-scale farmers and food processors, especially in developing regions and rural areas, where limited land and production scale necessitate smaller storage solutions. Compact silos are cost-effective, easy to install, and suitable for storing grains, seeds, and feed to meet local demand without heavy capital investment.

China's Aluminum Silos Market held a 33.8% share in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2034. The country's leadership stems from large-scale agricultural production and the modernization of grain storage infrastructure. Record production levels, exceeding 700 million tonnes in 2024, have reinforced demand for advanced aluminum silos to ensure safe and efficient storage.

Key companies operating in the aluminum silos industry include CST Industries, Bentall Rowlands Storage Systems Ltd., Zeppelin Systems GmbH, Mysilo, SCUTTI S.r.l., Shivvers Manufacturing, SRON Silo Engineering, OBIAL GmbH, Conair Group, G.E. Silos, Symaga, P+W Metallbau GmbH & Co. KG, TSM Control Systems, and Superior Manufacturing.

Companies in the Global Aluminum Silos Market are enhancing their foothold through innovation, regional expansion, and sustainability initiatives. Manufacturers are investing in advanced welded and modular designs that ensure superior durability and contamination control. Strategic collaborations with agricultural equipment suppliers and local distributors allow them to expand market reach and provide localized support. Firms are also incorporating eco-friendly and high-recycled-content aluminum to meet environmental standards and appeal to sustainably conscious customers. Continuous R&D efforts focus on automation, temperature and humidity control, and modularity, making silos adaptable for various farm sizes.

