Men's HIL: Kalinga Lancers Move To Second Spot With Narrow 2-1 Win Over Shrachi Bengal Tigers

Chennai, Jan 8 (IANS) Vedanta Kalinga Lancers registered their second win on the trot, clinching a narrow 2-1 victory against Shrachi Bengal Tigers in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, in Chennai on Thursday. Alexander Hendrickx (52') and Boby Singh Dhami (57') scored for the winners, while Affan Yousuf (56') netted for the Tigers.

It was one-way traffic in the initial stages of the game as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers began the game on the front foot. They dominated possession, registering 11 circle entries compared to just a couple for the Shrachi Bengal Tigers. The Lancers had a couple of goal attempts, forcing the Tigers' keeper James Carr into action. However, they couldn't find a significant opening apart from the lone penalty corner in a goalless first quarter.

The Tigers grew into the game in the second quarter, finding some momentum to make inroads on the attacking end. They turned the tide with nine circle entries and four shots in the second quarter, but were kept at bay by Krishan Bahadur Pathak, who pulled off some exceptional saves in goal for the Lancers. Despite a high-octane first half that saw attacking impetus from both teams, neither side could break the deadlock.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers continued to build on the momentum they found in the second quarter, pushing the Lancers back in their own half with some intricate exchanges. Both teams remained resilient at the back, though, not allowing the other to get their noses in front. Heading into the final quarter, there was nothing to separate the two teams.

James Carr remained stupendous in goal for the Tigers in the opening stages of the fourth quarter. However, his resistance was finally broken after Alexander Hendrickx's (52') dragflick from a penalty corner found its way into the back of the net to give the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers the lead. Their lead lasted for merely four minutes, though, after a long ball was trapped by Enrique Gonzalez before the Spanish defender set up Affan Yousuf (56') for a tap-in, getting the Tigers back on level terms.

After a goalless three quarters, the game came to life in the closing stages. Having conceded the equaliser, the Lancers responded instantly from a penalty corner after the goalkeeper's initial save fell kindly for Boby Singh Dhami (57'). The forward made no mistake from close range, scoring the winner to give Vedanta Kalinga Lancers all three points in this enthralling contest. With that win, the Lancers jump to second place on the points table.