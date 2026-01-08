Clevertone Launches AI-Powered 'Hybrid Workforce' Platform To Integrate Human Teams With Enterprise Workflows

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Clevertone, a global workforce technology company, today announced the official launch of its proprietary execution platform. Designed to eliminate operational friction, the new ecosystem connects businesses and government agencies with pre-trained human teams-both digital and on-site-integrated directly into existing enterprise software.

The platform addresses a growing challenge in the modern economy: while strategy is valuable, operations often drain critical resources. Clevertone exists to eliminate that friction.

"Your time isn't just valuable - it's strategic," said a spokesperson for Clevertone. "We built this platform because traditional hiring and outsourcing are too slow for today's market. Clevertone combines live human expertise with AI-driven automation to help organizations manage operations faster, smarter, and more profitably."

Real Humans. AI-Powered. Fully Integrated. At the core of the Clevertone offering is a 100% proprietary, fully encrypted software platform. Unlike traditional staffing agencies, Clevertone integrates with the systems organizations already use-CRM, ticketing, finance, and field operation tools-to activate trained teams that execute according to specific client rules.

Global by Design, Local by Execution Headquartered in Florida, Clevertone operates a "Hybrid Workforce" model with active teams across the United States, India, Latin America, and Europe. This global footprint allows for 24/7 coverage and rapid scalability while maintaining local execution standards and compliance.

- One Platform. Every Channel. The newly launched platform is sector-agnostic, designed to execute tasks across:

- Back-Office & Operations: Admin, data handling, and reporting.

- Sales & Customer Support: Lead follow-ups, CRM management, and retention.

- Marketing Execution: Campaign operations and reputation workflows.

- On-Site Workforce: Logistics, field operations, and local execution teams.

Why Organizations Choose Clevertone The model offers a distinct alternative to traditional BPO or in-house hiring by removing long-term lockups and overhead. Organizations can connect their systems and instantly activate a workforce that scales without friction, backed by enterprise-grade security and full encryption.

About Clevertone Clevertone is a global, AI-powered workforce platform that connects enterprises with pre-trained human teams. By combining human intelligence with AI efficiency, Clevertone allows leaders to focus on growth while the platform handles execution.