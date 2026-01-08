Collagen Supplements Market Size, Trends & Analysis By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research has released its latest report on the Global Collagen Supplements Market (2026–2034), highlighting strong growth prospects driven by rising health awareness, aging populations, and increasing adoption of preventive nutrition. According to the report, the global collagen supplements market was valued at USD 5.84 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.92 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Collagen supplements are widely consumed for their role in supporting skin health, joint mobility, bone strength, and muscle recovery. Growing consumer focus on wellness, anti-aging nutrition, and beauty-from-within solutions is driving sustained demand across developed and emerging markets. The market includes products derived from bovine, marine, porcine, and plant-based sources, available in powder, capsule, liquid, and gummy formats.

Market Dynamics

The collagen supplements market is being propelled by rising awareness of age-related collagen loss and increasing healthcare spending on preventive nutrition. Aging populations in North America, Europe, and parts of Asia-Pacific are contributing to higher demand for joint and bone health supplements, while younger consumers are driving growth in beauty and skin health categories. Expanding e-commerce platforms, influencer-led marketing, and growing acceptance of nutraceuticals are further strengthening market penetration.

At the same time, manufacturers are investing in product innovation, including hydrolyzed collagen peptides, bioavailable formulations, and clean-label products. While regulatory scrutiny around health claims and sourcing standards remains strict, it also supports product credibility and long-term market stability.

Dominant Region: Asia-Pacific represents the largest and fastest-growing regional market, supported by large consumer bases, rising disposable incomes, and strong demand for beauty and wellness supplements in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to expanding urban populations and increasing adoption of dietary supplements.

Dominant Segment: Powdered collagen supplements dominate the market due to dosage flexibility, ease of mixing, and widespread use in daily nutrition routines. Fastest-Growing Segment: Marine collagen supplements are witnessing rapid growth, driven by higher bioavailability, clean-label positioning, and rising preference for pescatarian and non-bovine sources.

Nestlé S.A.Darling Ingredients Inc.Gelita AGNitta Gelatin Inc.Weishardt GroupAmway CorporationShiseido Company, LimitedHerbalife Ltd.Glanbia plcLonza GroupBlackmores LimitedFancl CorporationMeiji Holdings Co., Ltd.Hunter Gatherer Ltd.VMG PartnersCodeage LLCOrgain Inc.The Bountiful CompanyRousselotFurther Food Recent Developments



August 2025 – Glanbia initiated the sale of its online sports nutrition business while acquiring an ingredients business, moves likely to influence its collagen-related product strategies and supply chains. June 2025 – Glanbia spotlighted collagen's expanding application beyond beauty into joint health, highlighting innovative bioactive opportunities for marketers and developers.

By SourceBovine CollagenMarine CollagenPorcine CollagenPoultry-Based CollagenPlant-Based/Vegan Collagen AlternativesBy Product FormPowderCapsules & TabletsLiquidGummiesBy Collagen TypeType IType IIType IIIMulti-Type BlendsBy Distribution ChannelPharmacies & Drug StoresOnline RetailSupermarkets & HypermarketsSpecialty Nutrition StoresBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAPACMiddle East and AfricaLATAM Want to see full report onFull Report