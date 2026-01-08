Omada Health's GLP-1 Behavior Change Companion Programs Help Drive Lasting, Long-Term Weight Loss

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New analysis adds to existing evidence that Omada's program paired with GLP-1 medications leads to greater weight loss and persistence than reported in real world evidence

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual-first, between-visit health care provider, today announced results from a 12-month real-world analysis of members in its GLP-1 companion program. By extending a previous six-month analysis, findings underscore the program's role in helping employers manage the complexity of today's weight loss medication market while delivering measurable, long-term value.1

The new analysis found that members who stayed in the program and persisted on their medication for 12 months had an average weight loss of 18.4% at one year,1 compared to 11.9% weight loss seen in real world evidence.2 Among those who persisted, Omada members achieved 47% greater average weight loss on semaglutide and 37% greater weight loss on tirzepatide,1 compared to published real world evidence.2 Moreover, the analysis showed an increase in weight loss across all members in the program, including those who did and did not persist with GLP-1s for the entire year, with an average 16.3% weight loss1 – nearly twice the amount observed in the real world analysis.2

“The promise of GLP-1s is clear: significant weight loss that unlocks broader health benefits. But that promise requires persistence through real-world challenges. As the GLP-1 landscape evolves with new access models and pricing strategies, employers need confidence that wraparound support delivers lasting value,” said Wei-Li Shao, President at Omada Health. "These outcomes demonstrate that with the right support, members can achieve the weight loss they need to improve their health. That's how behavioral support transforms medication coverage from a cost into an investment.”

The analysis followed 965 Omada members without diabetes who self-reported GLP-1 use and participated in Omada Health's Enhanced GLP-1 Care Track, which provides resources for medication support and lifestyle change. Pharmacy claims and clinical data from a 12-month period were used to evaluate medication persistence and health outcomes among these members, all of whom had recently begun GLP-1 therapy for weight loss at program start.

For people on GLP-1s, medication persistence is known to be a key driver of a greater magnitude of weight loss.3 Results demonstrated that 67% of Omada members remained on their GLP-1 medications through one year,1 a higher percentage than the 47-49% persistence rate in a comparable study.2 Members who discontinued medication before one year achieved a 13.1% average weight loss1 versus 6.8% among similar patients in other real world evidence.2 These outcomes suggest that Omada's program may support sustained weight loss beyond medication persistence alone.

“Long term weight health is about more than medication persistence-it's about helping each person navigate their unique journey,” said Thomas Tsang, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at Omada Health.“By providing wraparound support at every stage, we're seeing outcomes that surpass clinical trials because we're meeting members where they are, whether starting medication, staying on it, or transitioning off while maintaining their progress.”

Omada's Enhanced GLP-1 Care Track is designed to help members build and practice the lifestyle skills that support long-term weight health while managing side effects, working to preserve muscle mass, and navigating medication access. The program layers specialized GLP-1-focused care team support and tailored content on top of Omada's core lifestyle curriculum, helping members optimize their medication experience.

“Clinical trial research often shows outcomes under ideal conditions - and it can be outdated by the time medications reach the market,” said Sarah Linke, PhD, MPH, Senior Director, Clinical & Translational Research, Omada Health.“At Omada, our members don't live in lab settings. They live in the real world. That's why we track data in real time, so we know our program is working even as medications, indications, and access evolve.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the company's new capability of prescribing and medication management of anti-obesity medications (AOM), including GLP-1s, to tailor support before, during, and after medication treatment. The study was completed as part of the Omada Insights Lab ANSWERS (ANalyzing Success of WEight medication with Real-world evidence and Stats) Initiative, which examines and shares real-world data from Omada's behavior change weight health programs. Learn more about Omada Health's approach to GLP-1 medications and coverage here.

About Omada Health

Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA) is a virtual between-visit healthcare provider that addresses cardiometabolic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, and obesity, as well as musculoskeletal issues. Through specialized care tracks, Omada also supports members taking GLP-1s and other anti-obesity medications. Our unique approach of Compassionate Intelligence combines human-led care teams, connected devices, and AI-powered technology to deliver personalized care at scale.

With more than a decade of experience and data, and 30 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada has served over one million members since launch across more than 2,000 customers, including pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s. Its evidence-based approach and commitment to bending the curve of chronic disease has earned the company multiple healthcare accreditations and recognition in the industry.

As a trusted partner in the healthcare ecosystem, Omada delivers measurable results that help to improve health outcomes and to manage healthcare costs. For more information, visit omadahealth.

